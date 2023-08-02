Joe Lintner was disappointed when Columbia Borough stopped streaming its municipal meetings last month. Residents had gotten used to being able to watch meetings online over the years, Lintner said, becoming a key way residents stayed informed.

Most of all, he worried about what the end of virtual meetings would mean for local transparency.

“I think (the borough is) sort of devolving into secrecy,” Lintner said, adding, “A lot of people tuned into the livestreaming, because they were kind of interested in what was happening in real time.”

Lintner called attention to the borough’s decision on Columbia Spy, the watchdog website he runs. That, in turn, caught the Lancaster Watchdog’s eye.

Columbia Manager Mark Stivers assured LNP | LancasterOnline there is no intent to “silence people,” and the borough is only pausing its live-streaming service. He said ongoing technical difficulties resulted in distorted video and audio during meetings. For now, meetings are recorded and shared to the borough’s YouTube page a few days later.

Stivers wants to return to streaming as soon as possible, which he said could happen this fall. Right now, the borough is obtaining price estimates for new equipment to replace its four-year old camera. The process is taking longer than expected, Stivers said, because so many municipalities are seeking out streaming equipment.

“There’s a big crunch going on,” he said.

Other municipalities in the county aren’t feeling the same crunch – because they aren’t live streaming their meetings. Just around 20% of the county’s 60 municipalities offer regular streaming options for meetings; those that don’t stream their meetings don’t see that changing any time soon.

Few virtual options

When the COVID-19 pandemic started in 2020, local governments quickly shifted operations to keep services running while following safety precautions. That left officials scrambling to figure out Zoom or come up with ad hoc streaming solutions, like using an iPad or other smart device to stream to Facebook or YouTube.

A handful of municipalities never went virtual, with officials opting to meet in person while wearing masks and practicing social distancing. And after pandemic protocols were lifted,

some municipalities were quick to return to in-person meetings without a streaming option. Other governments said they never saw a big demand for streaming in the first place.

Just 12 of the county’s 60 municipalities offer regular ways to watch a meeting from home. Most of these governments are concentrated in the county’s center, where populations and budgets are bigger. No municipalities south of East Lampeter Township still offer virtual meeting options.

Mount Joy Township Manager Justin Evans said meetings are sparsely attended, whether in person or streamed. Officials adopted virtual viewing options during the pandemic but got rid of them within a few months because people weren’t interested, Evans said.

“It kind of got to the point where no one was attending virtually, so we stopped. We really didn’t have the greatest setup to be able to do so, but that is something we’ve kept in mind to do something in the future,” Evans said.

During the pandemic, the township used a portable camera connected to a laptop to stream meetings, which meant the quality was normally low. The expense was also low, Evans said, as the township paid $20 per month for a Zoom subscription.

The township has better equipment now, though officials aren’t sure if they should give streaming another try. Evans said he’s learning more about what other municipalities are doing before making a final decision.

It’s not something that would be decided any time soon, Evans said. Streaming is a low-priority issue.

It’s a similar situation in other municipalities in the county, like New Holland Borough, Salisbury Township and East Earl Township.

East Earl does have some leeway with its meetings — residents who really want to attend remotely can call into meetings. The downside is they can’t actually see what’s happening and audio can be spotty.

West Hempfield and Upper Leacock townships grant special exceptions for some residents who have a disability that prevents them from showing up in person or are out of town. The exceptions are not open to everyone, though, and the virtual links are shared privately.

“If it’s not important enough for you to come to a meeting (in person), it may not be that important. We’re not going to give free options for potential non-residents to just Zoom in,” Upper Leacock Manager Michael Morris said.

Promoting transparency

Lancaster County municipalities that quit streaming their meetings aren’t alone. Christina Hartman, advisory board chair of Common Cause PA, a nonprofit and nonpartisan group focused on improving government transparency, said most governments across the state are refocusing on in-person gatherings.

Hartman said she believes there are more pros to virtual meetings than cons. If streaming was already in place, why take it away? There are a lot of barriers that could prevent people from accessing local meetings, she said, and remote options are the easiest way to engage people.

“There are lots of reasons why people may not be able to make those meetings in person,” Hartman said. “We want to be as inclusive as possible, because we know that when citizenry are not involved and engaged civically, things can happen that maybe folks aren’t big fans of. So, we need to make it as easy as possible for people to participate.”

West Donegal Township is on the brink of doing away with streaming altogether. Manager John Yoder said the township’s streamed meetings get around five viewers every time. West Donegal operates “on a shoestring,” Yoder said, so the video quality is low anyway with just one camera and one microphone.

Hartman said there’s still greater transparency in local government with amateur video than nothing at all. For example, the conference call option used by East Earl is a good “middle ground,” she said, if a municipality can’t use something more high tech.

Tony Dastra, a Lancaster city resident and home rule study commissioner, took it upon himself to create virtual options for city meetings a few years ago with just an iPhone and a tripod. It wasn’t anything fancy, he said, but it worked.

Local officials seem to become more aware of their actions and decisions when there is a camera on top of a room full of people watching them, Dastra said. Virtual options add an extra layer of transparency that meeting minutes just can’t do, he added.

“If we can do practices that make disseminating information to the public more direct, that is a great thing,” Dastra said.

The city now operates its own live-streaming service.

Thanks in part to Dastra, neighboring Lancaster Township was already streaming meetings when the pandemic hit. The township contracted with Dastra to build a system; Manager Bill Laudien said streaming seemed like the right step to adapt to a more technical world.

Dastra’s services cost the township a little over $7,000 a year. Laudien acknowledged that streaming isn’t necessarily popular. But he said the township supervisors are passionate about making virtual meetings a permanent fixture to ensure greater accountability.

“It’s important to them to have that accessibility and transparency, so we’re going to do that (even) if nobody watches,” Laudien said.

Here's the Lancaster County municipalities that still offer virtual meeting options and how to access them.

