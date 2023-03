Emergency crews extinguished a fire at the CarMax in Manheim Township Monday morning.

Lancaster County-Wide Communications reported an active fire at 6:35 a.m. at the CarMax on Manheim Pike and W. Roseville Rd. A dispatcher said there were no roads closed and the fire was extinguished by 7 a.m.

Initial information from dispatch said a heater in the building caught on fire and everyone inside was evacuated. It is unclear if there were any injuries.