After 16 years as Millersville Borough mayor, Richard Moriarty announced Tuesday that he's resigning.

In a tweet, he said he's moving out of the borough "which necessitates the relinquishing of the mayoral role," and thanks the community for the privilege of serving it since 2003.

Moriarty, a retired banker who is 69, said Wednesday that he's moving to Manheim Township and his resignation is effective Friday, Nov. 29.

"It was a hard decision," he said.

No one ran against him for this term as mayor, he said.

This story will be updated.

From the Mayor of Millersville, To the Residents of Millersville Boro; To my many friends, acquaintances and business and governmental relationships: Regrettably, tonight I resigned as Mayor of Millersville, PA. — Richard Moriarty (@dickmoriarty) November 27, 2019

We are moving out of the boro which necessitates the relinquishing of the mayoral role. Thanks for the privilege of serving my community for the past 16 years! — Richard Moriarty (@dickmoriarty) November 27, 2019

Sign up for our newsletter Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

Past stories about Moriarty & Millersville