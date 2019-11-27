Richard Moriarty
Millersville Mayor Richard Moriarty.

After 16 years as Millersville Borough mayor, Richard Moriarty announced Tuesday that he's resigning.

In a tweet, he said he's moving out of the borough "which necessitates the relinquishing of the mayoral role," and thanks the community for the privilege of serving it since 2003.

Moriarty, a retired banker who is 69, said Wednesday that he's moving to Manheim Township and his resignation is effective Friday, Nov. 29.

"It was a hard decision," he said. 

No one ran against him for this term as mayor, he said.

