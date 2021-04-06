A Morgantown man told authorities he was “running from the devil” when he crashed his vehicle while driving 120 mph, injuring another driver, according to Pennsylvania State police.

Shaun Paul Schulze, 39, was charged with driving under the influence, accidents involving personal injury, operation of a vehicle without ignition interlock and seven other traffic offenses after crashing his vehicle into three utility poles, two mailboxes, a tree and another car in the 2000 block of Main Street in Caernarvon Township at 10:52 p.m. on April 5, according to an affidavit of probable cause. The other vehicle’s driver was hospitalized with unspecified injuries.

Schulze, who was driving with a suspended license at the time, fled the scene on foot, police said.

Officers found Schulze walking along Route 23 in a disoriented and paranoid state, claiming he was “running from the devil” on his way to church and had wrecked his car, according to the affidavit. Schulze also admitted to smoking marijuana.

Schulze was confined to Lancaster County Prison after he was unable to post a $15,000 bail, court records show. He will face a preliminary hearing before Judge David. L. Ashworth on April 8.

Schulze has previously pleaded guilty to driving under the influence in 2001, to which he was sentenced to as much as a year and 11 months of confinement, as well as other traffic offenses, according to court records. He has also pleaded guilty to burglary, criminal trespass, theft and other criminal offenses.