We could be in for a light brush of wet snow Tuesday, but don’t get out the sled just yet.
With temperatures near 40 degrees Tuesday afternoon, the flakes won’t last, forecasters say, and the winter’s first serious snowfall could still be weeks away.
The stretch of moderate temperatures that started mid-December is expected to continue well into next week — or longer.
“Until significant blocking develops (possible after Jan 16th), we'll remain milder-than-average and more wet than white,” Millersville University meteorologist Eric Horst tweeted Monday.
“Yes, there will be brief shots of cold air in this pattern (Wednesday/Thursday), but the mild spells (Friday to Sunday) will be far more impressive and lasting,” he wrote.
Aaron Tyburski, a meteorologist at the National Weather Service in State College, predicted any snow today would change to rain as temperatures rise to about 40 degrees in the afternoon.
“The storm track is going through the midwest states now; that keeps us on the warm side of all the storms,” he said.
More notable, he said, is the chance that Saturday’s high might hit an un-January-like 60 degrees.
“Unfortunately, that will come with the possibility of rain,” he said.
This kind of weather in January is not very common but not unheard of, according to Tyburski.
“We’re not breaking record highs; we’re just consistently above average,” he said.
And, he said, it looks like the trend will probably continue through January, at this point.
“It’s just kind of stuck in place,” he said.
So when will “real” winter weather arrive?
Horst addressed that question in a weather discussion posted Friday, saying changing the pattern takes time — “weeks, not days” — to lock in.
“There's still a lot of calendar left in winter, however, and should a pattern flip develop in late-January, then February into March will be much more interesting,” he wrote. “Stay tuned!”
Morning clouds will give way to afternoon sunshine and a west wind (mid 40s). Mainly clear and cool tonight, ahead of a clipper system on the way for Tuesday afternoon--a brush with light snow is likely btwn ~3pm - 10pm. pic.twitter.com/FSr6ZDaKv2— E. Horst, MUWIC (@MUweather) January 6, 2020