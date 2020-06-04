More thunderstorms are in the forecast for Lancaster County today, according to the National Weather Service in State College.

There's a 60% chance of rain, with thunderstorms likely beginning after 5 p.m., NWS said.

Some storms throughout the county could be severe, NWS warned, with the chance of with the chance of high winds and heavy rains at times.

Wind gusts in central Pennsylvania could reach upward of 60 mph in some areas, NWS said in a hazardous weather outlook.

Today's high will be 87, dropping down to a low of 66 tonight.

Friday will be similar, with rain and thunderstorms likely and an 80% chance of rain.

