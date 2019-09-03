More than 1,000 volunteers are expected to take part Friday and Saturday in the United Way of Lancaster County’s annual Day of Caring.

Marketing and communications associated Kyle Gamble said volunteers will be helping out with 68 projects throughout the county.

As of Tuesday, volunteers spots remained for 16 projects as part of the 28th annual event.

Projects include renovation work at Together Community Center in Paradise Township, sprucing up the Boys & Girls Club of Lancaster clubhouse in Columbia and remodeling work at New Hope Community Life Ministry in Quarryville.

Day of Caring has benefited city parks for several years.

One of this year’s projects includes spreading playground mulch, painting and adding new trash cans at Joe Jackson Tot Lot in Lancaster.

City Department of Public Works employee Fredo Pagan said all tools needed to perform the tasks on Saturday will be provided to volunteers.

He said 20 to 30 volunteers are expected to participate.

More information on the annual Day of Caring event and how to register to volunteer for the remaining open spots can be found at www.uwlanc.org/DayOfCaring.

Website registration closes today. Late registrants can call Audrey Lilley at 717-824-8122, ext. 125, or email lilley@uwlanc.org.