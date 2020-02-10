Cigarette butts, plastic cups, old TVs and worn-out tires are costly problems that need more attention.

That’s the upshot of two new studies — one focused partly on Lancaster city — released last week in an effort to shift litter strategy across the state from cleanup to prevention.

One of the studies estimates there are 502 million pieces of litter along Pennsylvania roads — an average of more than 2,000 items per mile, or one every 2 to 3 feet.

The other looks at the annual costs of dealing with litter and illegal dumping: $2.1 million in Lancaster city, $48.4 million in Philadelphia, more than $18 million across seven other cities, and upward of $13 million along state roads maintained by the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation.

“Pennsylvania has a littering problem that cleanup efforts alone can't solve,” said state department of environmental protection secretary Patrick McDonnell. “Litter undercuts our quality of life and the health of our waters and soil. It shortchanges community improvements and economic development, as funds that could otherwise be spent more productively instead go to trash cleanup.”

Read the studies A news release summarizing recommendations and linking to both studies — one on litter across Pennsylvania, and one on how nine cities including Lancaster deal with it — is here.

What Lancaster’s doing

Litter’s already getting a fair amount of attention here, from city government as well as other organizations.

In 2008, the city started a program called SWEEP — Solid Waste Education and Enforcement Program — with two officers who focus on litter and illegal dumping and issue about 4,000 notices a year.

In 2016, the city asked residents to adopt a block and commit to clearing it of trash quarterly; Mike Devaney, manager of the bureau of solid waste and recycling, says 177 blocks — about a fourth of the city — have been claimed.

Since 2018, SoWe — the southwest part of the city, with initiatives organized through Lancaster Housing Opportunity Partnership — has had a two-person crew cleaning 16 hours a week April through November.

Lancaster City Alliance has a three-person team cleaning the downtown investment district daily.

And Lancaster County Solid Waste Management Authority, home of Keep Lancaster Beautiful, is headquartered just outside the city.

Overall, Devaney said, about 11% of the $2.1 million in the report comes from the other organizations. The rest is from the city, with funding from stormwater management and annual solid waste fees.

About Adopt A Block More information on Lancaster city's Adopt A Block program is here. This map shows which blocks have been adopted, and if you click on a section it shows by whom.

Efforts overlap

The organizations behind the studies — Keep Pennsylvania Beautiful, and the state's departments of environmental protection and transportation — argue for more attention on prevention and education. Overall, they note, about 80% of the cities’ overall spending on litter and dumping was for cleanup.

In Lancaster, the report showed $26,500 for prevention and education through things like speaking in schools, with the remainder for abatement and enforcement.

The city and other local organizations participated in the studies and didn't dispute the numbers.

But, they said, in practice the functions are intertwined, and enforcement and cleanup enable some of the most effective education, as people are alerted that they've made mistakes and given a chance to correct them.

Devaney noted that the city filled a new recycling education position late last year, and said he thinks a statewide anti-littering campaign would be helpful in changing behaviors.

Katie Sandoe of the Lancaster County Solid Waste Management Authority noted that the kind of large-scale behavioral change it would take to stop littering is difficult, and doesn't happen fast.

Instead, she said, it takes a partnership of government, private and nonprofit organizations “to come together to solve an issue — and persevere.”