The Extraordinary Give — Lancaster County’s biggest day of fundraising — raised more than $10 million in 2018.

Hundreds of local nonprofits benefit from the annual event’s goal of raising not only funds but also awareness of the participating organizations’ missions.

More than 500 nonprofits are taking part in this year’s Give on Friday, including the Lancaster LGBTQ + Coalition, a first-time participant.

“We are just starting out as an organization in Lancaster, and we are relying on the Extraordinary Give to boost us to a place where we can hire a director,” Karen Foley, president of the Coalition, said. “This is crucial to young organizations.”

The Coalition is one of 56 organizations participating in the Give for the first time. Foley hopes to raise $20,000 to 30,000 to hire staff, do a community-needs assessment and provide training among other initiatives.

Foley said the Give offers a way for new organizations to get a jump start on fundraising and be taken more seriously by prospective grantors.

“We are relying on the Extra Give to really boost our programming,” she said.

The first Give in 2012 raised $1.6 million for more than 250 area organizations.

Like the overall event, organizations that have participated in multiple Gives have seen the money they raise increase each year.

WJTL Creative Ministries Inc., for example, raised $28,820 in the Give’s first year. Last year it raised $181,010.

Station manager and morning show host Fred McNaughton said money raised during the Give makes up about 15% to 20% of its annual fundraising budget.

“The donations go toward broadcasting expenses that keep WJTL on the air,” he said. “Extraordinary Give affords all nonprofits in the area the chance to not only fundraise for themselves, but to stand with many other organizations.”

Water Street Mission raised $412,895 in 2018. Its president, Jack Crowley, said donations went into the nonprofit’s “Step-Up” program, which helps clients find jobs while transitioning out of homelessness, and to hire liaisons that assist individuals first seeking its services.

The Lancaster County Conservancy has used the $237,201 it raised last year to buy, protect and maintain land throughout the county, and educate people about nature, president and CEO Phil Wenger said.

Lancaster Bible College used all of the $190,296 it raised during last year’s Give on scholarships for students, Scott Keating, the college’s vice president of advancement said.

“We take great delight in seeing how big the number gets for the entire county,” Keating said. “I know for a fact that there are many of our donors who make a gift to LBC and then are pushing the button for someone else and that’s great!”