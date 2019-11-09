A Penn State Health hospital and other commercial buildings planned for a 100-acre tract in East Hempfield Township will create more than 1,500 new jobs, according to the project’s developer.

Oak Tree Development also said the east side of the campus — where everything but the hospital will be located, including medical offices and a 100-unit apartment building for senior adults — will be called Brookside.

Newly released estimates say private investment totaling about $263 million will result in 1,531 permanent jobs, “many with household-sustaining wages.”

How many of the jobs and how much of the cost is associated with the proposed Penn State Health hospital was not immediately available Friday from the developer or the health system.

Penn State Health hasn’t yet disclosed the expected cost of the East Hempfield hospital, but it has said a 300,000-square-foot hospital it’s building in Cumberland County will cost about $200 million.

The campus is located off Harrisburg Pike at State Road, just south of Route 283. Swarr Run borders and at one point cuts through the campus.

In addition to the senior apartments, plans for Brookside include a Sheetz, a “fast casual” restaurant and three buildings for professional medical offices. Warehouse and distribution buildings are also planned on the other side of Swarr Run, to be accessed from Yellow Goose Road.

Township supervisors voted this week to send a letter supporting Oak Tree’s efforts to get a grant from the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation. Road improvements are expected to cost about $5.5 million, and the developer is seeking $3 million from PennDOT.

A traffic study is in the works, but as things stand the plan calls for widening and realigning State Road, adding a traffic light between Harrisburg Pike and Yellow Goose Road, and putting smaller entrances to both sides of the campus along Harrisburg Pike.

Township supervisors approved a conceptual campus overview called the master site plan in September. Preliminary approval for Phase I of the hospital goes to the planning commission next week.

The township expects Oak Tree to submit a Phase I final plan within weeks, according to Jon Beck, township director of development services.

Correspondent Justin Stoltzfus contributed to this story.