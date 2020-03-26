More than half of the Pennsylvania residents who have tested positive for COVID-19 so far are under ago 50, according to the state Department of Health.

The department did not provide a full age breakdown on the more than 170 cases that have required hospitalization, but said 46% of those patients are over age 65, many with chronic medical conditions.

State Sec. of Health Dr. Rachel Levine said the many young people who have COVID-19 "underscores the need for us to stay home as much as possible," and cautioned them not to be complacent about their susceptibility to COVID-19.

"This virus can hide for 14 days, so we don’t know who has it and isn’t showing symptoms yet," said Gov. Tom Wolf. "We don’t know if we have it and aren’t showing symptoms yet. So we must act as if we all have it. This is the only way we can reduce the burden on the medical system."

He also said, "When we choose to stay home, we’re thanking a medical professional."

Here's the full age breakdown for all who have tested positive so far.

• Age 0-4: Less than 1%

• Age 5-12: Less than 1%

• Age 13-18: 1.5%

• Age 19-24: 12%

• Age 25-49: 39%

• Age 50-64: 28%

• Age 65 or older: 18%