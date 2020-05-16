More than 86,000 counterfeit Pokemon action figures were seized by U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers in Harrisburg on Wednesday, which if authentic, would retail for nearly $604,000, a press release said.

While inspecting international parcels May 4, Customs and Border Protection officers examined a shipment manifested as “plastic furnishing articles” that arrived from Hong Kong. The shipment contained 15 boxes that contained a combined 86,400 Pokemon toy action figures.

Working with the trademark holder, Customs and Border Protection confirmed that the figurines were counterfeit, a press release said, and Customs and Board Protection agents appraised the shipment at $603,936.

“In addition to protecting the trademark holder’s intellectual property rights, Customs and Border Protection’s primary concern with counterfeit consumer goods is the potential harm they can cause to American consumers, such as the choking hazard these figurines pose to children,” Michelle Stover, Customs and Border Protection’s port director for Harrisburg, said in a press release. “CBP officers remain committed to working with our consumer safety partners to protect American consumers by seizing dangerous counterfeit goods at our nation’s ports of entry.”

On a typical day in 2019, Customs and Border Protection officers seized $4.3 million worth of products that violated intellectual property rights violations, the press release said, adding that 83 percent of all items seized that violate intellectual property rights come from China.