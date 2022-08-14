Just under a year after the June 2021 condemnation of a city property that forced the closure of a restaurant and a store while displacing tenants in 11 apartments, the rehabilitation of 247-253 N. Queen St. appeared to finally be on track.

In early March, plans to fix the electrical system and repair structural hazards submitted to building code officials were 90% complete and building permits were forthcoming, according to minutes of the March 10 meeting of the Lancaster city Property Reinvestment Board, which monitors condemned buildings.

“The owner stated he was very anxious to begin work and asked if he may gain access to the property to get estimates for additional work to be completed,” the meeting’s minutes read.

But since then progress has stalled at the buildings that had been home to a Persian restaurant, Kabab Station, and a smoking supplies retailer, Puff N Stuff. However, two official notices were recently taped to first-floor windows: one a notice of blight from the property reinvestment board and another notice from the Lancaster County Tax Collection Bureau advising that the property was scheduled to be sold at a Sept. 19 upset tax sale to pay a nearly $29,000 tax debt.

The notices mark an escalation in the county’s efforts to collect back taxes on the property and setback in the city’s extended process to keep the two connected buildings in the one of the city’s prime retail areas from becoming a permanent eyesore. Details of the situation with the Queen Street property show how the city’s systematic approach to fixing problem properties is supposed to work, while also illustrating the ways it can seem like it isn’t.

For the owners and operators of Kabab Station, who still hope to one day revive their restaurant at the property, the latest developments have only added to the frustration of having to close what was becoming a popular city eatery.

“Having this taken away in the way that it was because of this man’s (the property owner’s) neglect is a horrible thing,” said Gary Olsen, who operated Kabab Station with its owner Ahmad Zaki.

The process

The June 11, 2021, condemnation of the three-story red brick buildings at 247-253 N. Queen St., which are owned by the same New York City man, was due to electrical system hazards as well as structural issues in the basement of the properties. Lancaster Watchdog’s original story describing the condemnation and its fallout ran Sept. 12, 2021.

City officials condemn properties after they have become unlivable, such as after a fire. They can also be condemned if they are unsafe because of structural or equipment issues or otherwise deemed unfit to be occupied.

Condemnation is the first step in what can become an extended process during which property owners are informed about the specific work they need to do, while facing increasing pressure to make those repairs. City officials say the vast majority of condemned properties are repaired by their owners, who then have the condemnation lifted. Ones that aren’t fixed slowly move through a process that can end with a forced sale to the city.

The notice of blight issued July 14 by the Property Reinvestment Board signals that the property is closer to a forced sale, although there are many steps to go before that would happen. The property owner has 30 days to appeal the notice of blight, with appeals being heard by the Housing Board of Appeals.

Once appeals are exhausted, the matter goes to the city planning commission, which can certify the notice of blight and make a recommendation to the Redevelopment Authority of the City of Lancaster for its possible reuse, which could include a sale. There’s no specific deadline for a forced sale to be completed and the redevelopment authority can negotiate with a property owner while it takes the legal steps to acquire a property.

One possibility would be for the redevelopment authority to sell the property to someone who will add affordable housing. In 2020, the Redevelopment Authority established a policy to increase affordable housing by requiring developers buying condemned residences from the city’s redevelopment authority to rent or sell properties to low- or moderate-income residents.

The process that could lead to the property being sold at the county’s Sept. 19 upset tax sale plays out separately from the city’s efforts but would result in a new owner who would then become the focus of the city’s efforts to rehabilitate the property.

Lancaster County Treasurer Amber Martin said the county makes every effort resolve tax debts before a property is sold for back taxes. “We are tax collectors. We do not want to be real estate auctioneers,” she said.

While Martin said the property at 247-253 N. Queen St. was included in the advertised list of properties to be sold Sept. 19, the owner has since made some tax payments, a move that would forestall a sale.

“It’s not going to be a tax sale. I just paid the taxes, all but $2,000 or so. There’s not going to be a tax sale,” Eli Barnathan, the owner of the property, told LNP | LancasterOnline recently.

The people

A New York City resident in his mid-70s, Barnathan previously said he got half his income from the Lancaster city property he bought in 2005. In a phone call with LNP | LancasterOnline that lasted just over a minute and ended when he hung up, Barnathan said was doing everything he could to keep the property.

“I’m going to fight for it. I’m going to succeed. I have the money to fix it. I’m paying my taxes, I’m paying everything for it and nobody’s going to touch my property,” he said. “I’m going to do everything possible to keep my building.”

Along with an architect, Barnathan attended the February and March meetings of the property reinvestment board, saying then that the necessary work could be completed within six months of permits being issued.

But since the final rehabilitation plans were not submitted as promised, the permits weren’t issued. Barnathan failed to attend the reinvestment board’s July meeting, which triggered the notice of blight, said Chris Delfs, the city’s director of community planning and economic development.

Olsen said promises about work beginning soon is part of the reason he and Zaki have been waiting to get back into their restaurant space. Now, Olsen said they feel like they can’t just move the restaurant somewhere else because they worry they’d be walking away from the money they lost.

“It’s heartbreaking that this is the way it’s going to be,” Olsen said.

Zaki is now working as a truck driver, and Olsen sold his house since the condemnation and is unemployed. They continue to monitor their former restaurant home and prepared a statement to post on the Kabab Station Facebook page when they saw the recent blight and tax sale notices.

“I brought my family to this country with the belief that there were laws in place to protect the common man, the small business owner, but I have yet to find laws that will help me recoup the losses that I have suffered,” read the statement, which Olsen and Zaki wound up not posting. “In place of well wishes and suggestions of where to relocate, we need someone to stand with us and guide us to justice.”

For smoking products retailer Puff N Stuff, the sudden closure of the Queen Street location was mitigated — but only partially — by the fact that it had just opened a store in the Shops at Rockvale.

“I would love to get back in there,” said co-owner Ryan Leese. “We loved the location and people still ask us all the time if we’re going to get back in there. That’s the hope, but I don’t have any real answer.”

Leese, who said the retailer still has fixtures and cases in the Queen Street shop, said he hasn’t been able to reach Barnathan in at least six months. And while he only learned about the scheduled upset tax sale when told by LNP | LancasterOnline, Leese said it wasn’t a surprise because of the unusual way he paid rent to Barnathan.

“Every time we paid rent, that’s where our rent went. I walked it into the tax office myself,” Leese said. “We never actually paid our rent directly to him; it always went to someone he owed money to.”

