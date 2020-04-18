More than a dozen COVID-19 deaths have been reported at Lancaster County's second-largest nursing home, according to County Coroner Dr. Stephen Diamantoni.
He said late Saturday that a quick check of his records showed "about 16" of the county's 89 COVID-19 deaths had been from 446-bed Conestoga View Nursing & Rehabilitation in Lancaster Township.
At least 16 Lancaster County nursing homes, senior living communities or similar facilities have now publicly confirmed at least one COVID-19 case among residents or staff.
Neither state nor federal regulators require nursing home officials to inform the residents of confirmed COVID-19 cases, Pennsylvania Department of Health spokesman Nate Wardle said previously.
“But we do expect facilities to take steps to protect the health and safety of residents and share information with those residents,” he said.
When asked about that, state Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine repeated a common theme on balancing individual privacy and confidentiality of medical information versus the needs of public health.
"Certainly anyone that’s positive will be notified, depending upon the written consents their family would be notified, and then close contacts would be notified, because they would have to be in quarantine," she said, noting that the nursing homes do have to notify her department and the local health department, if there is one.
The home did not immediately respond to email and phone requests for comment.
The most recent public update posted on its website is dated April 9 and does not indicate any deaths or specify how many residents and staff had tested positive. Instead, it provides this general statement: "We have seen an increase in the number of confirmed cases and do have additional tests pending."
Leaders of two state associations that represent nursing homes and similar long-term care facilities issued the most recent of several joint statements Friday saying they need support and providers "continue to await a response to our request for $290 million in emergency funding and a 3% rate increase to address the ongoing underfunding of nursing facilities in Pennsylvania."
“Our members deserve praise and support for the exceptional job they are doing to protect our older adults. No one is at greater risk to contract and have negative outcomes from COVID-19 than those served in long-term care settings, and providers are doing the absolute best they can with limited resources and support from the administration to care for our most vulnerable population," they wrote.
“We are also grateful the governor acknowledged the need for liability protections for health care providers. We look forward to a firm commitment to ensuring health care providers, who are working tirelessly across the state, do not become the next fodder for predatory attorneys seeking to profit off of the COVID-19 crisis.”
The full statement from Conestoga View's website is below.
April 9, 2020
As we all continue to move through the Covid-19 Pandemic, we want to continue to provide you with updates. Our medical and clinical staff continue to monitor residents for signs and symptoms of COVID-19. We have seen an increase in the number of confirmed cases and do have additional tests pending. The facility is able to receive COVID test kits to complete in house and are sent to the designated laboratory. If your loved one has been suspected or diagnosed with COVID 19, our facility has been in direct contact with the emergency contact on file. Staff working in the facility are in Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) for the containment of the virus to protect both residents and employees. We are following the local and state guidelines for cohorting of affected residents.
Resident safety is our top priority. We continue to work diligently to stop the spread of COVID-19 within our facility. We maintain close communication with local and state health officials to verify we are taking all the appropriate steps. The facility continues to restrict entry and does not permit visitors per the direction of the local health department.
We understand that you are concerned about your loved one, but it is crucial that we restrict visitation to reduce the spread of this virus. Please do your part in adhering to the social distancing and to stay at home. This will not only protect you, but will help limit the spread and reduce exposure for the community and our health care workers. We also understand that connecting with family members is incredibly important to our residents. Family members are encouraged to connect with their loved ones through video chat, calling, texting, or other social media formats.
We need your help in battling COVID-19. Please visit the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) website to learn how you can help prevent the spread in our community.
We know this is a difficult time for everyone. We will continue to provide you with updates as they become available. Please know that we are strictly adhering to all directions from the local and state health department. Please visit our website for updated information as well as the CDC website at http://www.cdc.gov/covid19.