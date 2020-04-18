More than a dozen COVID-19 deaths have been reported at Lancaster County's second-largest nursing home, according to County Coroner Dr. Stephen Diamantoni.

He said late Saturday that a quick check of his records showed "about 16" of the county's 89 COVID-19 deaths had been from 446-bed Conestoga View Nursing & Rehabilitation in Lancaster Township.

At least 16 Lancaster County nursing homes, senior living communities or similar facilities have now publicly confirmed at least one COVID-19 case among residents or staff.

Neither state nor federal regulators require nursing home officials to inform the residents of confirmed COVID-19 cases, Pennsylvania Department of Health spokesman Nate Wardle said previously.

“But we do expect facilities to take steps to protect the health and safety of residents and share information with those residents,” he said.

When asked about that, state Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine repeated a common theme on balancing individual privacy and confidentiality of medical information versus the needs of public health.

"Certainly anyone that’s positive will be notified, depending upon the written consents their family would be notified, and then close contacts would be notified, because they would have to be in quarantine," she said, noting that the nursing homes do have to notify her department and the local health department, if there is one.

The home did not immediately respond to email and phone requests for comment.

The most recent public update posted on its website is dated April 9 and does not indicate any deaths or specify how many residents and staff had tested positive. Instead, it provides this general statement: "We have seen an increase in the number of confirmed cases and do have additional tests pending."

Leaders of two state associations that represent nursing homes and similar long-term care facilities issued the most recent of several joint statements Friday saying they need support and providers "continue to await a response to our request for $290 million in emergency funding and a 3% rate increase to address the ongoing underfunding of nursing facilities in Pennsylvania."

“Our members deserve praise and support for the exceptional job they are doing to protect our older adults. No one is at greater risk to contract and have negative outcomes from COVID-19 than those served in long-term care settings, and providers are doing the absolute best they can with limited resources and support from the administration to care for our most vulnerable population," they wrote.

“We are also grateful the governor acknowledged the need for liability protections for health care providers. We look forward to a firm commitment to ensuring health care providers, who are working tirelessly across the state, do not become the next fodder for predatory attorneys seeking to profit off of the COVID-19 crisis.”

The full statement from Conestoga View's website is below.