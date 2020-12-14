More than 930 cases of COVID-19 have been reported at Lancaster County schools so far into the 2020-21 school year.

The cases come from 16 school districts, plus a brick-and-mortar charter school in Lancaster city and the county's career and technology center.

And that might not be all.

With the Pennsylvania Department of Health not tracking COVID-19 cases in schools, it's up to each district to notify the community of a positive test from someone inside its schools.

Reporting methods differ wildly from district to district.

Some schools have posted a letter online after discovering each positive test.

Several school districts have added a "COVID-19 dashboard" showing the number of cases at each of its schools, but many have limited information.

Some districts have published little to nothing online.

With each case comes contact tracing, cleaning and sanitizing buildings and, in some cases, school closures.

Below is a list of known school districts and individual schools that have reported at least one case of COVID-19.

Notes: These are cumulative cases; many are no longer active.

Last updated Dec. 14.

List follows graphics.

TOTAL: 935.

Cocalico: 34 — 17 at Cocalico High School (three new), eight at Reamstown Elementary School, five at Cocalico Middle School, four at Denver Elementary School and two at Adamstown Elementary School (one new).

Columbia Borough: Nine (seven new).

Conestoga Valley: 131 — 59 at Conestoga Valley High School (17 new), 22 at Fritz Elementary School (six new), 17 at Huesken Middle School (six new), 13 at Leola Elementary School (one new), 11 at Smoketown Elementary School (five new) and six at Brownstown Elementary School (two new). Four have been reported at the district's support buildings.

Donegal: 27 — nine at Donegal Intermediate School, eight at Donegal High School, seven at Donegal Junior High School and three at Donegal Primary School.

Eastern Lancaster County: 26 (nine new) between Blue Ball Elementary School, Brecknock Elementary School, Garden Spot High School and Garden Spot Middle School.

Elizabethtown Area: 85 — 30 at Elizabethtown Area High School (four new), 20 at Elizabethtown Area Middle School (three new), 15 at Bear Creek School (four new), eight at East High Street Elementary School (two new), five at Rheems Elementary School, two at Mill Rhoad Elementary School and one at Bainbridge Elementary School (new). Three additional cases have been reported districtwide (one new).

Ephrata Area: 36 (three new).

Hempfield: 50 — 21 to 25 at Hempfield High School, and zero to five each at Centerville Elementary School, Centerville Middle School, East Petersburg Elementary School, Farmdale Elementary School, Landisville Intermediate Center, Landisville Middle School, Landisville Primary Center, Mountville Elementary School and Rohrerstown Elementary School.

La Academia Partnership Charter School: One.

Lampeter-Strasburg: 20 — 10 at Lampeter-Strasburg High School, seven at Martin Meylin Middle School (one new), two at Lampeter Elementary School and one at Hans Herr Elementary School.

Lancaster County Career & Technology Center: Five.

Manheim Central: 19 — six each at Manheim Central High School and Manheim Central Middle School, five at Doe Run Elementary School and two at Baron Elementary School.

Manheim Township: 125 — 46 at Manheim Township High School (five new), 20 at Manheim Township Middle School (four new), 12 at Landis Run Intermediate School (three new), 10 at Reidenbaugh Elementary School (one new), eight at Schaeffer Elementary School (two new), seven at Nitrauer Elementary School (four new) and one each at Brecht Elementary School (new), Bucher Elementary School and Neff Elementary School. Fourteen have been reported among remote learners (one new), and five have been reported among nonteaching staff (one new).

Penn Manor: 118 — 52 at Penn Manor High School (20 new), 18 at Hambright Elementary School (six new), 13 at Central Manor Elementary School (three new), eight at Eshleman Elementary School (four new), seven at Letort Elementary School (three new), four at Marticville Middle School (one new), three each at Martic Elementary School and Pequea Elementary School (one new) and two at Conestoga Elementary School.

Pequea Valley: 35 — 13 at Pequea Valley High School (five new), seven at Pequea Valley Intermediate School (two new), seven at Salisbury Elementary School (two new), and two at Paradise Elementary School. Five additional cases were reported within the district, but no school was identified (one new). Another case was identified as someone attending Pequea Valley High School and Pequea Valley Intermediate School.

School District of Lancaster: 93 — 16 at J.P. McCaskey High School (nine new); 10 at Wickersham Elementary School (six new); eight each at Carter & MacRae Elementary School (four new) and Martin School (eight new); five at Washington Elementary School (two new); four each at Buchanan Elementary School (one new), Price Elementary School (one new), Wharton Elementary School (one new) and Lincoln Middle School (one new); three each at Hamilton Elementary School (three new), Lafayette Elementary School (three new), Southeast Middle School (three new) and Wheatland Middle School (one new); two each at Burrowes Elementary School, Reynolds Middle School (two new) and McCaskey East High School; and one each Buehrle Academy (new), King Elementary School and Phoenix Academy. Four additional cases have been reported at Carter & MacRae administrative offices (one new); two have been reported at Scheffey facilities (two new); and one each has been reported at Cyber Pathways Academy at Rockland, Lancaster Living Apartment program (new) and McCaskey East High School information technology department.

Solanco: 26 — seven at Bart-Colerain Elementary School; five at Clermont Elementary School (one new); four each at Providence Elementary School (two new), Solanco High School and Swift Middle School; and two at Quarryville Elementary School.

Warwick: 95 — 48 at Warwick High School (nine new); 13 at Warwick Middle School (three new); nine at Kissel Hill Elementary School (three new); and eight each at John Beck Elementary School (one new), John R. Bonfield Elementary School (two new) and Lititz Elementary School (two new). One additional case was reported within the district, but no school was identified. Another case was reported affecting Lititz Elementary School, Warwick High School and Warwick Middle School (new).