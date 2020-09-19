More than 90 Franklin & Marshall College students residing at the Brooks College House on campus were required to quarantine this week after the college’s wastewater testing picked up a positive COVID-19 case inside the dorm.

It’s the latest complication brought on by the coronavirus pandemic, which, despite various health and safety precautions on campus, has reared its ugly head at F&M and other Lancaster County colleges.

F&M, according to data released Tuesday, has had nine total cases of COVID-19 — eight students and one faculty or staff member — and nearly two dozen students in quarantine. The college releases COVID-19 data once a week on Tuesdays.

An additional 92 students living in the Brooks College House were asked to quarantine in their rooms Monday to prevent a spread of COVID-19 inside the building. All 92 were tested the next day, and not one tested positive, college spokesman Peter Durantine said. The students who tested negative no longer had to quarantine, Durantine said.

The positive case picked up by the college’s wastewater testing is believed to have belonged to a student who was already in quarantine, Durantine said.

F&M officials have selected five wastewater testing sites within the on-campus sewer system, each one corresponding to different student housing complexes, including Brooks. The new testing method was developed by Eurofins Scientific, a Luxembourg-based company with laboratories in Upper Leacock Township.

The goal is to catch COVID-19-positive tests before an outbreak occurs.

Whether an entire housing complex will be forced to quarantine every time a positive result is found through wastewater testing is still to be determined, according to Alan Caniglia, the college’s vice president for strategic initiatives.

“This will often occur, but it depends on a variety of factors that coincide with a positive wastewater test, including whether there were recently identified positives or not,” he said. “But the principle will be to take a very cautious approach so as to make the situation as safe as possible for the residents of that building.”

Efforts to reach Brooks residents were unsuccessful. Two students who live off-campus told LNP|LancasterOnline on Friday that they aren’t too worried about the threat of COVID-19 on campus, because there aren’t many opportunities to interact with other students due to pandemic-related social distancing rules.

“I don’t think it’s much of a concern, just because there’s not really much going on on campus, to be completely honest,” said Caroline Elgut, a senior sociology major.

“As long as people are wearing their masks and keeping distance and not interacting with people outside of their bubble, we should stay pretty safe,” said Madeline Gorra, a senior public health major. “The policies … work as long as people follow them.”