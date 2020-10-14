More than 90 cases of COVID-19 have been reported at Lancaster County schools so far into the 2020-21 school year.

The cases come from 15 school districts, plus a brick-and-mortar charter school in Lancaster city and the county's career and technology center.

And that might not be all.

With the Pennsylvania Department of Health not tracking COVID-19 cases in schools, it's up to each district to notify the community of a positive test from someone inside its schools.

Reporting methods differ wildly from district to district.

Some schools have posted a letter online after discovering each positive test. Elizabethtown Area has added a "COVID-19 dashboard" showing the number of at each of its schools.

Hempfield, meanwhile, is publishing daily a simple "yes" or "no" as to whether it conducted contact tracing that day. The number in the list below, therefore, corresponds to the number of times the district has conducted contact tracing. The number of actual cases may be higher.

Some districts haven't published anything.

Only School District of Lancaster has specified whether the positive tests came from a student or a staff member.

With each case comes contact tracing, cleaning and sanitizing buildings and, in some cases, school closures.

Six schools — Conestoga Valley High School, Donegal Intermediate School, East High Street Elementary School, Pequea Valley High School, Pequea Valley Intermediate School and Penn Manor High School — have temporarily closed this fall due to COVID-19.

Below is a list of known school districts and individual schools that have reported at least one case of COVID-19.

Last updated Oct. 14.

List follows map.

TOTAL: 93.

Cocalico: Three — one each at Cocalico High School, Cocalico Middle School and Reamstown Elementary School.

Columbia Borough: One.

Conestoga Valley: Nine — seven at Conestoga Valley High School, one at Brownstown Elementary school and one at Gerald G. Huesken Middle School.

Donegal: Four — three at Donegal Intermediate School and one at Donegal Primary School.

Eastern Lancaster County: One at Garden Spot High School.

Elizabethtown Area: Twelve — three each at Elizabethtown Area High School and Elizabethtown Area Middle School, two each at Bear Creek School, Rheems Elementary School and East High Street Elementary School.

Ephrata Area: One at Ephrata High School.

Hempfield: Twelve.

La Academia Partnership Charter School: One.

Lampeter-Strasburg: Four — three at the Lampeter-Strasburg High School and one at Martin Meylin Middle School.

Lancaster County Career & Technology Center: Four.

Manheim Central: Two — one each at Doe Run Elementary School and Manheim Central Middle School.

Manheim Township: Three — one each at Manheim Township High School, Manheim Township Middle School and Reidenbaugh Elementary School.

Penn Manor: Nine — six at Penn Manor High School and one each at Manor Middle School, Marticville Middle School and Central Manor Elementary School.

Pequea Valley: Six.

School District of Lancaster: Twelve — six students and six staff members.

Warwick: Nine — four at Warwick Middle School, two at Warwick High School and one each at John Beck Elementary School, Kissel Hill Elementary School and Lititz Elementary School.