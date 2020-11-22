More than 500 cases of COVID-19 have been reported at Lancaster County schools so far into the 2020-21 school year.

The cases come from 16 school districts, plus a brick-and-mortar charter school in Lancaster city and the county's career and technology center.

And that might not be all.

With the Pennsylvania Department of Health not tracking COVID-19 cases in schools, it's up to each district to notify the community of a positive test from someone inside its schools.

Reporting methods differ wildly from district to district.

Some schools have posted a letter online after discovering each positive test.

Conestoga Valley, Elizabethtown Area, Hempfield, Manheim Township, Manheim Central, Penn Manor and School District of Lancaster each recently added a "COVID-19 dashboard" showing the number of cases at each of its schools. Manheim Central's dashboard, however, only shows "active" cases.

Some districts haven't published anything.

With each case comes contact tracing, cleaning and sanitizing buildings and, in some cases, school closures.

Below is a list of known school districts and individual schools that have reported at least one case of COVID-19.

Notes: These are cumulative cases; many are no longer active.

Last updated Nov. 22.

List follows graphics.

TOTAL: 501.

Cocalico: 29 — 13 at Cocalico High School (two new), seven at Reamstown Elementary School, five at Cocalico Middle School (one new), four at Denver Elementary School (one new) and one at Adamstown Elementary School.

Columbia Borough: Two.

Sign up for our newsletter Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

Conestoga Valley: 57 — 29 at Conestoga Valley High School (eight new), 10 at Fritz Elementary School (one new), seven at Leola Elementary School (two new), five at Huesken Middle School, four at Brownstown Elementary School (one new) and three at Smoketown Elementary School (one new).

Donegal: 23 — eight each at Donegal High School and Donegal Intermediate School, four at Donegal Junior High School (one new) and three at Donegal Primary School.

Eastern Lancaster County: 17 between Blue Ball Elementary School, Brecknock Elementary School, Garden Spot High School and Garden Spot Middle School.

Elizabethtown Area: 37 — 13 at Elizabethtown Area High School (one new), 12 at Elizabethtown Area Middle School (three new), six at Bear Creek School (one new), three East High Street Elementary School, two at Rheems Elementary School and one at Mill Rhoad Elementary School.

Ephrata Area: 31 (one new).

Hempfield: 37 — 16 to 20 at Hempfield High School, and one to five each at Centerville Elementary School, Centerville Middle School, East Petersburg Elementary School, Farmdale Elementary School, Landisville Intermediate Center, Landisville Middle School, Landisville Primary Center, Mountville Elementary School and Rohrerstown Elementary School.

La Academia Partnership Charter School: One.

Lampeter-Strasburg: 10 — six at Lampeter-Strasburg High School, three at Martin Meylin Middle School (one new) and one at Lampeter Elementary School (new).

Lancaster County Career & Technology Center: Five.

Manheim Central: 19 — six each at Manheim Central High School and Manheim Central Middle School (three new), five at Doe Run Elementary School and two at Baron Elementary School.

Manheim Township: 71 — 30 at Manheim Township High School, 14 at Manheim Township Middle School, seven each at Landis Run Intermediate School and Reidenbaugh Elementary School, two at Nitrauer Elementary School and one at Schaeffer Elementary School. Eight have been reported among remote learners, and two have been reported among nonteaching staff.

Penn Manor: 45 — 25 at Penn Manor High School, six at Central Manor Elementary School, four at Hambright Elementary School, three at Eshleman Elementary School, two each at Conestoga Elementary School, Manor Middle School and Martic Elementary School, and one at Marticville Middle School.

Pequea Valley: 17 — five at Pequea Valley Intermediate School (two new), four at Pequea Valley High School (one new), three at Salisbury Elementary School and two at Paradise Elementary School. Two additional cases were reported within the district, but no school was identified. Another case was identified as someone attending Pequea Valley High School and Pequea Valley Intermediate School.

School District of Lancaster: 39 — Four at Buchanan Elementary School; three each at Burrowes Elementary School, Fulton Elementary School, McCaskey East High School, Price Elementary School and Wharton Elementary School; two each at Carter & MacRae Elementary School, Hamilton Elementary School, King Elementary School, Washington Elementary School, Wheatland Middle School and Wickersham Elementary School (one new); and one each at J.P. McCaskey High School, Lafayette Elementary School, Lincoln Middle School, Phoenix Academy, Price Elementary School and Reynolds Middle School. Two cases have been reported at the Carter & MacRae administrative offices. One case has been reported in McCaskey East information technology department.

Solanco: 11 — six at Bart-Colerain Elementary School, two at Clermont Elementary School and one each at Providence Elementary School, Solanco High School and Quarryville Elementary School.

Warwick: 51 — 26 at Warwick High School (one new), nine at Warwick Middle School (one new), six at John R. Bonfield Elementary School (two new), five at John Beck Elementary School, four at John R. Bonfield Elementary School, three at Kissel Hill Elementary School and two at Lititz Elementary School. One additional case was reported within the district, but no school was identified.