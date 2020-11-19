More than 460 cases of COVID-19 have been reported at Lancaster County schools so far into the 2020-21 school year.

The cases come from 16 school districts, plus a brick-and-mortar charter school in Lancaster city and the county's career and technology center.

And that might not be all.

With the Pennsylvania Department of Health not tracking COVID-19 cases in schools, it's up to each district to notify the community of a positive test from someone inside its schools.

Reporting methods differ wildly from district to district.

Some schools have posted a letter online after discovering each positive test.

Conestoga Valley, Elizabethtown Area, Hempfield, Manheim Township, Manheim Central, Penn Manor and School District of Lancaster each recently added a "COVID-19 dashboard" showing the number of cases at each of its schools.

Some districts haven't published anything.

With each case comes contact tracing, cleaning and sanitizing buildings and, in some cases, school closures.

Below is a list of known school districts and individual schools that have reported at least one case of COVID-19.

Notes: These are cumulative cases; many are no longer active.

Last updated Nov. 19.

List follows graphics.

TOTAL: 463.

Cocalico: 25 — 11 at Cocalico High School, seven at Reamstown Elementary School, four at Cocalico Middle School, three at Denver Elementary School and one at Adamstown Elementary School.

Columbia Borough: Two.

Sign up for our newsletter Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

Conestoga Valley: 42 — 21 at Conestoga Valley High School, nine at Fritz Elementary School, five at Huesken Middle School, three each at Brownstown Elementary School and Leola Elementary School, and two at Smoketown Elementary School.

Donegal: 22 — eight each at Donegal High School (two new) and Donegal Intermediate School, and three each at Donegal Junior High School (two new) and Donegal Primary School.

Eastern Lancaster County: 17 between Blue Ball Elementary School, Brecknock Elementary School, Garden Spot High School and Garden Spot Middle School.

Elizabethtown Area: 32 — 12 at Elizabethtown Area High School (two new), nine at Elizabethtown Area Middle School (two new), five at Bear Creek School (two new), three East High Street Elementary School (one new), two at Rheems Elementary School and one at Mill Rhoad Elementary School.

Ephrata Area: 30.

Hempfield: 37 (17 new) — 16 to 20 at Hempfield High School, and one to five each at Centerville Elementary School, Centerville Middle School, East Petersburg Elementary School, Farmdale Elementary School, Landisville Intermediate Center, Landisville Middle School, Landisville Primary Center, Mountville Elementary School and Rohrerstown Elementary School.

La Academia Partnership Charter School: One.

Lampeter-Strasburg: Eight — six at Lampeter-Strasburg High School (one new) and two at Martin Meylin Middle School (one new).

Lancaster County Career & Technology Center: Five.

Manheim Central: 16 — six at Manheim Central Middle School, five at Doe Run Elementary School (four new), three at Manheim Central High School (two new) and two at Baron Elementary School.

Manheim Township: 71 — 30 at Manheim Township High School (seven new), 14 at Manheim Township Middle School (two new), seven each at Landis Run Intermediate School and Reidenbaugh Elementary School, two at Nitrauer Elementary School and one at Schaeffer Elementary School (new). Eight have been reported among remote learners, and two have been reported among nonteaching staff.

Penn Manor: 45 — 25 at Penn Manor High School (nine new), six at Central Manor Elementary School (two new), four at Hambright Elementary School (three new), three at Eshleman Elementary School (two new), two each at Conestoga Elementary School, Manor Middle School (one new) and Martic Elementary School, and one at Marticville Middle School.

Pequea Valley: 14 — three each at Pequea Valley High School, Pequea Valley Intermediate School and Salisbury Elementary School (one new), and two at Paradise Elementary School. Two additional cases were reported within the district, but no school was identified. Another case was identified as someone attending Pequea Valley High School and Pequea Valley Intermediate School.

School District of Lancaster: 38 — Four at Buchanan Elementary School, three each at Burrowes Elementary School, Fulton Elementary School, McCaskey East High School, Price Elementary School (two new) and Wharton Elementary School, two each at Carter & MacRae Elementary School, Hamilton Elementary School, King Elementary School, Washington Elementary School and Wheatland Middle School, and one each at J.P. McCaskey High School, Lafayette Elementary School, Lincoln Middle School, Phoenix Academy, Price Elementary School, Reynolds Middle School and Wickersham Elementary School. Two cases have been reported at the Carter & MacRae administrative offices (one new). One case has been reported in McCaskey East information technology department.

Solanco: 11 — six at Bart-Colerain Elementary School, two at Clermont Elementary School (one new) and one each at Providence Elementary School, Solanco High School and Quarryville Elementary School.

Warwick: 47 — 25 at Warwick High School (one new), eight at Warwick Middle School, five at John Beck Elementary School (one new), four at John R. Bonfield Elementary School (one new), three at Kissel Hill Elementary School (one new) and two at Lititz Elementary School. One additional case was reported within the district, but no school was identified.