The COVID-19 case count in Lancaster County continued to grow with more than 400 people in the county reported positive for the virus in the past 24 hours.

Lancaster County saw an increase of 410 reported COVID-19 cases since Tuesday afternoon, bringing the county's overall total to 32,641, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Health.

Pennsylvania itself saw another 7,960 positive reported cases of COVID-19, bringing the state's total to 741,389, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Health.

Pennsylvania also reported another 349 deaths from COVID-19 in the past 24 hours. In total, 18,429 people have succumbed to COVID-19 in the state.

Of the recent 349 deaths reported, six were reported in Lancaster County, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Health.

Lancaster County coroner Dr. Stephen Diamantoni said Tuesday night that the county has seen 765 total deaths from COVID-19. This will be updated when the count is updated.

To date, 3,416,372 COVID-19 tests in Pennsylvania have come back negative.