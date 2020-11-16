More than 390 cases of COVID-19 have been reported at Lancaster County schools so far into the 2020-21 school year.

The cases come from 16 school districts, plus a brick-and-mortar charter school in Lancaster city and the county's career and technology center.

And that might not be all.

With the Pennsylvania Department of Health not tracking COVID-19 cases in schools, it's up to each district to notify the community of a positive test from someone inside its schools.

Reporting methods differ wildly from district to district.

Some schools have posted a letter online after discovering each positive test.

Conestoga Valley, Elizabethtown Area, Manheim Township, Penn Manor and School District of Lancaster each recently added a "COVID-19 dashboard" showing the number of cases, including those that are active, at each of its schools.

Hempfield, meanwhile, is publishing daily a simple "yes" or "no" as to whether it conducted contact tracing that day. The number in the list below, therefore, corresponds to the number of times the district has conducted contact tracing. The number of actual cases is likely higher.

Some districts haven't published anything.

With each case comes contact tracing, cleaning and sanitizing buildings and, in some cases, school closures.

Below is a list of known school districts and individual schools that have reported at least one case of COVID-19.

Notes: These are cumulative cases; many are no longer active.

Last updated Nov. 16.

List follows graphics.

TOTAL: 392.

Cocalico: 25 — 11 at Cocalico High School (three new), seven at Reamstown Elementary School, four at Cocalico Middle School (two new), three at Denver Elementary School and one at Adamstown Elementary School.

Sign up for our newsletter Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

Columbia Borough: Two.

Conestoga Valley: 42 — 21 at Conestoga Valley High School (two new), nine at Fritz Elementary School, five at Huesken Middle School (one new), three each at Brownstown Elementary School and Leola Elementary School, and two at Smoketown Elementary School.

Donegal: 18 — eight at Donegal Intermediate School (two new), six at Donegal High School (two new), three at Donegal Primary School and one at Donegal Junior High School.

Eastern Lancaster County: 17 (one new) between Blue Ball Elementary School, Brecknock Elementary School, Garden Spot High School and Garden Spot Middle School.

Elizabethtown Area: 26 — 10 at Elizabethtown Area High School (one new), seven at Elizabethtown Area Middle School (two new), three each at Bear Creek School and East High Street Elementary School (one new), two at Rheems Elementary School and one at Mill Rhoad Elementary School.

Ephrata Area: 30.

Hempfield: 20 (one new).

La Academia Partnership Charter School: One.

Lampeter-Strasburg: Six — five at Lampeter-Strasburg High School (one new) and one at Martin Meylin Middle School.

Lancaster County Career & Technology Center: Five.

Manheim Central: 10 — six at Manheim Central Middle School (five new), two at Baron Elementary School, and one each at Doe Run Elementary School and Manheim Central High School.

Manheim Township: 61 — 23 at Manheim Township High School (five new), 12 at Manheim Township Middle School (one new), seven each at Landis Run Intermediate School and Reidenbaugh Elementary School (one new), and two at Nitrauer Elementary School. Eight have been reported among remote learners, and two have been reported among nonteaching staff.

Penn Manor: 28 — 16 at Penn Manor High School (four new), four at Central Manor Elementary School (two new), two each at Conestoga Elementary School (two new) and Martic Elementary School, and one each at Eshleman Elementary School, Hambright Elementary School, Manor Middle School and Marticville Middle School.

Pequea Valley: 13 — three each at Pequea Valley High School (one new) and Pequea Valley Intermediate School, and two each at Paradise Elementary School and Salisbury Elementary School. Two additional cases were reported within the district, but no school was identified. Another case was identified as someone attending Pequea Valley High School and Pequea Valley Intermediate School.

School District of Lancaster: 35 — Four at Buchanan Elementary School (two new), three each at Burrowes Elementary School (one new), Fulton Elementary School (one new), McCaskey East High School (one new), and Wharton Elementary School (one new), two each at Carter & MacRae Elementary School (one new), Hamilton Elementary School, King Elementary School (one new), Washington Elementary School (one new) and Wheatland Middle School (one new), and one each at J.P. McCaskey High School (new), Lafayette Elementary School, Lincoln Middle School, Phoenix Academy, Price Elementary School, Reynolds Middle School and Wickersham Elementary School. One case has also been reported at each of the following locations: the Carter & MacRae administrative offices and McCaskey East information technology department.

Solanco: 10 — six at Bart-Colerain Elementary School and one each at Clermont Elementary School (one new), Providence Elementary School, Solanco High School (one new) and Quarryville Elementary School.

Warwick: 43 — 24 at Warwick High School (two new), eight at Warwick Middle School, four at John Beck Elementary School (one new), three at John R. Bonfield Elementary School (two new) and two each at Kissel Hill Elementary School and Lititz Elementary School. One additional case was reported within the district, but no school was identified.