More than 330 cases of COVID-19 have been reported at Lancaster County schools so far into the 2020-21 school year.

The cases come from 16 school districts, plus a brick-and-mortar charter school in Lancaster city and the county's career and technology center.

And that might not be all.

With the Pennsylvania Department of Health not tracking COVID-19 cases in schools, it's up to each district to notify the community of a positive test from someone inside its schools.

Reporting methods differ wildly from district to district.

Some schools have posted a letter online after discovering each positive test.

Conestoga Valley, Elizabethtown Area, Manheim Township, Penn Manor and School District of Lancaster each recently added a "COVID-19 dashboard" showing the number of cases, including those that are active, at each of its schools.

Hempfield, meanwhile, is publishing daily a simple "yes" or "no" as to whether it conducted contact tracing that day. The number in the list below, therefore, corresponds to the number of times the district has conducted contact tracing. The number of actual cases is likely higher.

Some districts haven't published anything.

With each case comes contact tracing, cleaning and sanitizing buildings and, in some cases, school closures.

At least 20 schools have temporarily closed this fall due to COVID-19 — and some have closed multiple times. They include: Bart-Colerain Elementary School, Central Manor Elementary School, Conestoga Valley High School, Doe Run Elementary School, Donegal High School, Donegal Intermediate School, East High Street Elementary School, Elizabethtown Area Middle School, Elizabethtown Area High School, Elizabethtown Area Middle School, La Academia Partnership Charter School, the Lancaster County Career & Technology Center, Manheim Central High School, Manheim Township High School, Manheim Township Middle School, Park Elementary School, Pequea Valley High School, Pequea Valley Intermediate School, Penn Manor High School and Warwick High School.

Below is a list of known school districts and individual schools that have reported at least one case of COVID-19.

Notes: These are cumulative cases; many are no longer active.

Last updated Nov. 13.

List follows map.

TOTAL: 337.

Cocalico: 20 — eight at Cocalico High School (four new), seven at Reamstown Elementary School (one new), three at Denver Elementary School, two at Cocalico Middle School and one at Adamstown Elementary School.

Columbia Borough: One.

Conestoga Valley: 39 — 19 at Conestoga Valley High School, nine at Fritz Elementary School, four at Huesken Middle School, three each at Brownstown Elementary School and Leola Elementary School, and two at Smoketown Elementary School.

Donegal: 16 — eight at Donegal Intermediate School (four new), four at Donegal High School (two new), three at Donegal Primary School and one at Donegal Junior High School.

Eastern Lancaster County: 16 (three new) between Blue Ball Elementary School, Brecknock Elementary School, Garden Spot High School and Garden Spot Middle School.

Elizabethtown Area: 22 — nine at Elizabethtown Area High School (one new), five at Elizabethtown Area Middle School, three at Bear Creek School, two each at Rheems Elementary School and East High Street Elementary School, and one at Mill Rhoad Elementary School.

Ephrata Area: 30.

Hempfield: 19.

La Academia Partnership Charter School: One.

Lampeter-Strasburg: Five — four at Lampeter-Strasburg High School and one at Martin Meylin Middle School.

Lancaster County Career & Technology Center: Five.

Manheim Central: Five — two at Baron Elementary School, and one each at Doe Run Elementary School, Manheim Central High School and Manheim Central Middle School.

Manheim Township: 54 — 18 at Manheim Township High School (nine new), 11 at Manheim Township Middle School (three new), seven at Landis Run Intermediate School (one new), six at Reidenbaugh Elementary School (one new) and two at Nitrauer Elementary School. Eight have been reported among remote learners (two new). Two have been reported among nonteaching staff.

Penn Manor: 22 — 12 at Penn Manor High School, four at Central Manor Elementary School (two new), two at Martic Elementary School and one each at Eshleman Elementary School, Hambright Elementary School, Manor Middle School and Marticville Middle School.

Pequea Valley: 12 — three at Pequea Valley Intermediate School (one new) and two each at Paradise Elementary School, Pequea Valley High School (one new) and Salisbury Elementary School. Two additional cases were reported within the district, but no school was identified. Another case was identified as someone attending Pequea Valley High School and Pequea Valley Intermediate School.

School District of Lancaster: 24 — Two each at Buchanan Elementary School (one new), Burrowes Elementary School (one new), Hamilton Elementary School, McCaskey East High School (one new), Washington Elementary School (one new) and Wharton Elementary School, and one each at Carter & MacRae Elementary School, Fulton Elementary School (one new), King Elementary School, Lafayette Elementary School, Lincoln Middle School, Phoenix Academy, Price Elementary School, Reynolds Middle School, Washington Elementary School, Wheatland Middle School and Wickersham Elementary School. One case has also been reported at each of the following locations: the Carter & MacRae administrative offices and McCaskey East information technology department.

Solanco: Eight — six at Bart-Colerain Elementary School (four new) and one each at Providence Elementary School and Quarryville Elementary School.

Warwick: 38 — 22 at Warwick High School (one new), eight at Warwick Middle School (one new), three at John Beck Elementary School, two each at Kissel Hill Elementary School (one new) and Lititz Elementary School, and one at John R. Bonfield Elementary School. One additional case was reported within the district, but no school was identified.