More than 300 Lancaster County residents have tested positive for COVID-19 in the last 24 hours.

Lancaster County has seen 332 new cases, bring it's overall total to 26,307 positive cases of COVID-19 to date, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Health.

Pennsylvania reported an additional 7,174 cases in the last 24 hours, bringing the statewide total to 597,560. The state also reported an additional 139 COVID-19-related deaths, bringing the total death count to 14,857.

The Department of Health reported an additional seven people in Lancaster County have died as a result of COVID-19, bringing the county's total to 698.

Lancaster County's COVID-19 dashboard indicates 669 people have died as a result of COVID-19. Lancaster County coroner Dr. Stephen Diamantoni told a reporter Thursday that the death count was at 670.

To date, 3,206,879 Pennsylvania residents have tested negative for COVID-19.

