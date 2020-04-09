Severe winds and storms have left more than 3,000 PPL customers without power in Lancaster County, according to the company's outage map.

About 1,700 customers in northern Lancaster County are without power and an additional 1,300 in the center-part of the county, mainly near the Route 222 and Route 30 interchange, north of the city.

The National Weather Service in State College issued a severe thunderstorm warning for Thursday afternoon and a wind advisory is in effect for Lancaster County until 6 p.m.

Winds between 15 to 25 mph are expected and winds upward of 60 mph were possible in the northern part of the county around noon, NWS said.

As of 1:30 p.m., there were more than a dozen calls dispatched from Lancaster County-Wide Communications for debris or hazardous material on roadways in the county.