More than 260 cases of COVID-19 have been reported at Lancaster County schools so far into the 2020-21 school year.

The cases come from 16 school districts, plus a brick-and-mortar charter school in Lancaster city and the county's career and technology center.

And that might not be all.

With the Pennsylvania Department of Health not tracking COVID-19 cases in schools, it's up to each district to notify the community of a positive test from someone inside its schools.

Reporting methods differ wildly from district to district.

Some schools have posted a letter online after discovering each positive test. Elizabethtown Area, Manheim Township and School District of Lancaster have each added a "COVID-19 dashboard" showing the number of cases, including those that are active, at each of its schools.

Hempfield, meanwhile, is publishing daily a simple "yes" or "no" as to whether it conducted contact tracing that day. The number in the list below, therefore, corresponds to the number of times the district has conducted contact tracing. The number of actual cases may be higher.

Some districts haven't published anything.

With each case comes contact tracing, cleaning and sanitizing buildings and, in some cases, school closures.

At least 15 schools have temporarily closed this fall due to COVID-19. They include: Bart-Colerain Elementary School, Conestoga Valley High School, Doe Run Elementary School, Donegal High School, Donegal Intermediate School, East High Street Elementary School, Elizabethtown Area High School, Elizabethtown Area Middle School, La Academia Partnership Charter School, the Lancaster County Career & Technology Center, Manheim Central High School, Pequea Valley High School, Pequea Valley Intermediate School, Penn Manor High School and Warwick High School.

Below is a list of known school districts and individual schools that have reported at least one case of COVID-19.

Notes: These are cumulative cases; some are no longer active.

Last updated Nov. 10.

List follows map.

TOTAL: 262.

Cocalico: 15 — six at Reamstown Elementary School (one new), three each at Denver Elementary School and Cocalico High School (one new), two at Cocalico Middle School (one new) and one at Adamstown Elementary School.

Columbia Borough: One.

Conestoga Valley: 25 — 15 at Conestoga Valley High School, three at Brownstown Elementary school, three at Fritz Elementary School, and two each at Gerald G. Huesken Middle School and Leola Elementary School.

Donegal: 10 — four at Donegal Intermediate School, three at Donegal Primary School (two new), two at Donegal High School and one at Donegal Junior High School.

Eastern Lancaster County: 13 (nine new) between Blue Ball Elementary School, Brecknock Elementary School and Garden Spot High School.

Elizabethtown Area: 21 — eight at Elizabethtown Area High School (one new), five at Elizabethtown Area Middle School, three at Bear Creek School, two each at Rheems Elementary School and East High Street Elementary School, and one at Mill Rhoad Elementary School.

Ephrata Area: 17 — seven at Ephrata High School (one new), four at Ephrata Middle School (one new), two at Clay Elementary School, and one each at Akron Elementary School and Ephrata Intermediate School. One additional case was reported as impacting both Clay and Fulton elementary schools. Another additional case was reported as impacting Ephrata High School, Ephrata Middle School and Fulton Elementary School (new).

Hempfield: 19 (one new).

La Academia Partnership Charter School: One.

Lampeter-Strasburg: Five — four at Lampeter-Strasburg High School and one at Martin Meylin Middle School.

Lancaster County Career & Technology Center: Five.

Manheim Central: Five — two at Baron Elementary School, and one each at Doe Run Elementary School, Manheim Central High School and Manheim Central Middle School.

Manheim Township: 38 — Nine at Manheim Township High School (six new), eight at Manheim Township Middle School, six at Landis Run Intermediate School (one new), five at Reidenbaugh Elementary School and two at Nitrauer Elementary School (one new). Six have been reported among remote learners (one new). Two have been reported among nonteaching staff (one new).

Penn Manor: 20 — 12 at Penn Manor High School (one new), two each at Martic Elementary School and Central Manor Elementary School (one new), Eshleman Elementary School, Hambright Elementary School, Manor Middle School and Marticville Middle School.

Pequea Valley: 10 — two each at Paradise Elementary School, Pequea Valley Intermediate School (one new) and Salisbury Elementary School, and one at Pequea Valley High School. Two additional cases were reported within the district, but no school was identified. Another case was identified as someone attending Pequea Valley High School and Pequea Valley Intermediate School.

School District of Lancaster: 19 (six new) — Two each at Hamilton Elementary School and Wharton Elementary School, and one each at Buchanan Elementary School, Burrowes Elementary School, Carter & MacRae Elementary School, King Elementary School, Lafayette Elementary School, Lincoln Middle School, McCaskey East High School, Phoenix Academy, Price Elementary School, Reynolds Middle School, Washington Elementary School, Wheatland Middle School and Wickersham Elementary School. One case has also been reported at each of the following locations: the Carter & MacRae administrative offices and McCaskey East information technology department.

Solanco: Three — Two at Bart-Colerain Elementary School and one at Quarryville Elementary School.

Warwick: 35 — 20 at Warwick High School (12 new), seven at Warwick Middle School, three at John Beck Elementary School (one new), two at Lititz Elementary School (one new) and one each at John R. Bonfield Elementary School and Kissel Hill Elementary School. One additional case was reported within the district, but no school was identified.