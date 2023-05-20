The Martin Luther King Jr. Scholarship Fund awarded $254,500 in scholarships to J.P. McCaskey High School seniors on Friday night during an event at Trinity Lutheran Church, South Duke Street, Lancaster.

The nonprofit fund, established over 40 years ago, is overseen by a board of local teachers, professionals and businesspeople who donate and raise funds, awarded to students for tuition after a process that includes academic and extracurricular review, interviews and an essay. The essay focuses on King’s challenge, “What are you doing for others?”

Here are the awards and their recipients: $25,000 Botstiber Scholarship (distributed over four years):

-Gaurab Ghimire, who will attend Temple University for computer science

$20,000 MLK Jr. Memorial Board Scholarship in loving memory of Nelson Polite Sr., former board member (distributed over four years):

-Isaiah Marshall, who will attend Millersville University for computer software engineering technology

$12,500 Nicholas and Susan Veronis Scholarship:

-Kevine Kurembereza, who will attend Liberty University in Lynchburg, Virginia, for public health.

$10,000 Nicholas and Susan Veronis Scholarship: -Narobi Guillen, who will attend Shippensburg University for social work.

$10,000 -- combined $5,000 Thaddeus Steven Scholarship in honor of Lisa and Bill Starr, former board members and treasurers, and $5,000 Nicholas and Susan Veronis Scholarship:

-Byamungu Ruhigita, who will attend Thaddeus Stevens School of Technology in Lancaster for computer and network systems administration.

$10,000 Hagelgans & Veronis Scholarship:

-Angelica Mendoza, who will attend the University of Pittsburgh for psychology and Spanish

$10,000 Edward and Kathy Schoenberger Endowment ($1,250 per semester over 4 years):

-Heavynn Rodriguez, who will attend Millersville University for early childhood education

$6,000 June Heller Scholarship, given in honor of all past MLK scholarship recipients:

-Melanie Balbuena, who will attend Millersville University to focus on ESL education

$6,000 -- combined $5,000 Nursing Scholarship in loving memory of Joan Pollock, former board member/board chair, and$1,000 David Walborn Scholarship,in memory of his mother Evelyn Loretta Walborn:

-Anjelisse Flores, who will attend Wilkes University for nursing

$5,000 Sharon Hargrave Scholarship:

-Keira Shirk, who will attend Kutztown University for music education

$5,000 Mary France Scholarship:

-Leiahna Garcia, who will attend Temple University for psychology

$5,000 David Johnson Memorial Scholarship by Holy Trinity Lutheran Church:

-Zolamarie Miranda-Cosma, who will attend Lancaster Bible College for social work

$5,000 Scholarship in Loving Memory of Kathy Kuzmiak, former Board Member:

-Sophia Kessler, who will attend Carnegie Mellon University in Pittsburgh for neuroscience

$5,000 MLK Jr. Memorial Board Scholarship in Honor of Ellen Pike, former Board Chair:

-Lucie de Syon, who will attend Davidson College in North Carolina

$5,000 Hagelgans and Veronis Scholarship:

-Daniele Lerner, who will attend Wesleyan University in Middletown, Connecticut, for urban studies

$5,000 Hagelgans and Veronis Scholarship:

-Franselis Rodriguez Mejia, who will attend Thaddeus Stevens School of Technology for business

$5,000 Hagelgans and Veronis Scholarship:

-Lars Holland, who will attend Temple University for sports management

$5,000 Hagelgans and Veronis Scholarship:

-Marissa Foley, who will attend Pensacola Christian College in Florida for criminal justice

$5,000 Christine and George Veronis Scholarship:

-Jolie Bushwali, who will attend the Pennsylvania College of Health for nursing

$5,000 Nicholas and Susan Veronis Scholarship:

-Connor Gherardi, who will attend Bucknell University in Lewisburg for international relations and film media

$5,000 Christine B. Enoch Memorial Scholarship:

-Thuy Nguyen, who will attend Millersville University, for business/marketing

$5,000 Betty Beck Scholarship in Honor of Her Parents Robert and Betty Kreider:

-Ellie Hershey, who will attend the University of South Carolina forsports and entertainment management

$5,000 William and Amy Mowbray Family Scholarship:

-Sarah Crowley, who will attend Drew University in Madison, New Jersey, for media and communications.

-Esme King Martin, who will attend Eastern Mennonite University in Harrisonburg, Virginia, for environmental science

$5,000 Thomas and Sandra Johnson Scholarship:

-Morgan Stauffer, who will attend La Salle University in Philadelphia for nursing

$5,000 Georgina and Thomas Russo Scholarship:

-Stephanie Lopez, who will attend Haverford College for sociology

-Rebecca Crowley, who will attend Boston University for fine/visual arts

-Miriam Lester, who will attend the University of Edinboro for sociology and anthropology

-Stella Weaver, who will attend Hampshire College in Amherst, Massachusetts, for environmental education

-Claire Thompson, who will attend St. Mary’s College with a focus on the climate crisis

$5,000 Donegal Insurance Scholarship:

-Simon Hoover, who will attend Earlham College in Richmond, Indiana, for media and communication arts

-Maya Desmarais, who will attend Drexel University in Philadelphia for design and merchandising

$5,000 MLK Jr. Memorial Board Scholarship:

-Pree Pree Paw, who will attend Juniata College

-Briana Cruz, who will attend Central Penn College in Summerdale for phlebotomy/medical assistant

-Valerie Salinas, who will attend HACC in the surgical technician program.

-Abigail Balbuena, who will attend HACC in the paramedic program.

-Ding Par, who will attend Millersville University for accounting.

-Sama Al Tameemi, who will attend Millersville University, for business.