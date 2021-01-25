Another 212 cases of COVID-19 were reported in Lancaster County in the last 24 hours, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Health.

The county's total now stands at 36,083 cases to date.

Pennsylvania chalked up another 3,934 cases in the last 24 hours, bringing the statewide total to 807,867, according to the Department of Health.

#COVID19 Update (as of 1/25/21 at 12:00 am):• 7,910 additional positive cases of COVID-19 (1/24 & 1/25)• 807,867 total cases statewide • 20,664 deaths statewide• 3,569,440 patients tested negative to dateMore information: https://t.co/7pzosEXhEX — PA Department of Health (@PAHealthDept) January 25, 2021

The state also saw an additional 55 COVID-19-related deaths in the last 24 hours, bringing the state's death toll to 20,664.

As of Sunday evening, 825 people have died from COVID-19 in Lancaster county, according to county coroner Dr. Stephen Diamantoni. This story will be updated to reflect the new number sometime on Monday.

The discrepancy between the state's count of 876 and Dr. Diamantoni's count of 825 comes from a difference in how the state and county reports the death.

Dr. Diamantoni reports COVID-19 deaths that have happened in Lancaster County regardless of home origin while the state reports COVID-19 deaths among Lancaster County residents.

To date, 3,569,440 tests have come back negative in Pennsylvania.