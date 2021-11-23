A vehicle crashed into a West Donegal Township utility pole Tuesday night, knocking out power for hundreds in the area and starting a small blaze.

The vehicle crashed into a pole at Maytown Road (Route 743) near Foreman Road, south of Elizabethtown, at 6:38 p.m., according to a supervisor with Lancaster County-Wide Communications. No other vehicles were involved in the crash.

Firefighters arrived to find the pole and live wires down on the ground, with the surrounding grass having caught fire.

Maytown Road was shut down as firefighters worked to contain the blaze. The fire was still active around 7:45 p.m.

The supervisor was unsure if anyone was injured in the crash.

More than 200 PPL customers in the area were left without power after the crash, an outage map showed.

Power is expected to be restored around 10 p.m., PPL said.