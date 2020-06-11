Accused of uploading more than 60 images of child pornography to his Google account, a Mountville man now faces more than two dozen felony charges.

Evan M. Saylor, 19, admitted to looking at explicit images of children, some younger than 2 years old, according to investigators at the state Attorney General’s Office.

In charging documents filed against Saylor, investigators wrote that they were first alerted to the suspected child pornography when they received a tip in March from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

Center officials said they were contacted by Google employees, who reported that suspected child pornography had been upload to an account tied to Saylor on multiple dates last December.

Investigators said they then reviewed the uploaded files, confirming they contained child pornography. At least one of the files contained an image of an infant, according to charging documents.

By subpoenaing internet records, investigators said they were able to link the images to a Google account owned by Saylor.

According to charging documents, investigators secured a search warrant, and on Wednesday, they used it to gain access to his home, where he lived with his parents.

There, investigators said they found Saylor, who agreed to be interviewed about the images.

During that interview, Saylor admitted to viewing child pornography and told investigators that his phone contained illegal images, according to charging documents.

“Evan stated he likes to go into chat rooms on the internet and ask for pictures of children because he ‘likes children,’” investigators wrote.

Saylor said “anonymous users” would share the images in the chat rooms, and he would save them to his cellphone, according to investigators. They said Saylor admitted to regularly seeking out the images.

“He stated he thinks about that almost every day,” investigators said.

Investigators said they then looked through Saylor’s phone and confirmed it contained child pornography.

Online court documents show that Saylor faces 26 felony child pornography charges, as well as a felony charge of criminal use of a communications facility.

As of Thursday evening, online court documents showed that Saylor remained incarcerated in Lancaster County Jail, unable to pay $50,000 bail.

