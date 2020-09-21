More than two dozen cases of COVID-19 have been reported at Lancaster County schools less than a month into the 2020-21 school year.

The cases come from nine school districts, plus a brick-and-mortar charter school in Lancaster city.

And that might not be all.

With the Pennsylvania Department of Health not tracking COVID-19 cases in schools, it's up to each district to notify the community of a positive test from someone inside its schools.

Reporting methods differ wildly from district to district. Conestoga Valley, for example, has posted a letter on its website after each of its six cases were discovered. Hempfield, meanwhile, is publishing daily a simple "yes" or "no" as to whether it conducted contact tracing that day. Some districts haven't published anything.

Among the districts reporting publicly, none have specified whether the positive tests came from a student or a staff member.

With each case comes contact tracing, cleaning and sanitizing buildings and, in some cases, school closures.

Two schools — Conestoga Valley High School and Donegal Intermediate School — temporarily closed to students because of a spread inside the buildings.

Below is a list of school districts, plus a charter school, that have reported at least one case of COVID-19.

Last updated Sept. 18.

Conestoga Valley: Six, plus one probable — five at Conestoga Valley High School, one at Brownstown Elementary school, one probable at Gerald G. Huesken Middle School.

Donegal: Two at Donegal Intermediate School.

Elizabethtown Area: Two — one each at Elizabethtown Area High School and Elizabethtown Area Middle School.

Hempfield: Two.

La Academia Partnership Charter School: One.

Lampeter-Strasburg: One at Martin Meylin Middle School.

Manheim Central: Two — one each at Doe Run Elementary School and Manheim Central Middle School.

Pequea Valley: Two at Paradise Elementary School.

School District of Lancaster: Four.

Warwick: Three — one each at John Beck Elementary School, Lititz Elementary School and Warwick High School.