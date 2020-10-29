More than 130 cases of COVID-19 have been reported at Lancaster County schools so far into the 2020-21 school year.

The cases come from 16 school districts, plus a brick-and-mortar charter school in Lancaster city and the county's career and technology center.

And that might not be all.

With the Pennsylvania Department of Health not tracking COVID-19 cases in schools, it's up to each district to notify the community of a positive test from someone inside its schools.

Reporting methods differ wildly from district to district.

Some schools have posted a letter online after discovering each positive test. Elizabethtown Area has added a "COVID-19 dashboard" showing the number of at each of its schools.

Hempfield, meanwhile, is publishing daily a simple "yes" or "no" as to whether it conducted contact tracing that day. The number in the list below, therefore, corresponds to the number of times the district has conducted contact tracing. The number of actual cases may be higher.

Some districts haven't published anything.

Only School District of Lancaster has specified whether the positive tests came from a student or a staff member.

With each case comes contact tracing, cleaning and sanitizing buildings and, in some cases, school closures.

Ten schools — Conestoga Valley High School, Donegal High School, Donegal Intermediate School, East High Street Elementary School, Elizabethtown Area High School, Elizabethtown Area Middle School, the Lancaster County Career & Technology Center, Pequea Valley High School, Pequea Valley Intermediate School and Penn Manor High School — have temporarily closed this fall due to COVID-19.

Below is a list of known school districts and individual schools that have reported at least one case of COVID-19.

Note: These are cumulative cases; some are no longer active.

Last updated Oct. 29.

List follows map.

TOTAL: 133.

Cocalico: Eight — four at Reamstown Elementary School, two at Denver Elementary School, and one each at Cocalico High School and Cocalico Middle School.

Columbia Borough: One.

Conestoga Valley: Fifteen — 10 at Conestoga Valley High School, two at Brownstown Elementary school (one new), and one each at Fritz Elementary School, Gerald G. Huesken Middle School and Leola Elementary School.

Donegal: Four — three at Donegal Intermediate School and one at Donegal Primary School.

Eastern Lancaster County: Two at Garden Spot High School.

Elizabethtown Area: Seventeen — five at the Elizabethtown Area High School, four at Elizabethtown Area Middle School (one new), three at Bear Creek School, two each at Rheems Elementary School and East High Street Elementary School, and one at Mill Rhoad Elementary School.

Ephrata Area: One at Ephrata High School.

Hempfield: Sixteen.

La Academia Partnership Charter School: One.

Lampeter-Strasburg: Five — four at Lampeter-Strasburg High School and one at Martin Meylin Middle School.

Lancaster County Career & Technology Center: Four.

Manheim Central: Two — one each at Doe Run Elementary School and Manheim Central Middle School.

Manheim Township: Eight — two each at Landis Run Intermediate School, Manheim Township High School and Reidenbaugh Elementary School, and one each at Manheim Township Middle School and Nitrauer Elementary School.

Penn Manor: Thirteen — eight at Penn Manor High School, and one each at Central Manor Elementary School, Eshleman Elementary School, Hambright Elementary School, Manor Middle School and Marticville Middle School.

Pequea Valley: Eight — two each at Paradise Elementary School and Salisbury Elementary School, one at Pequea Valley High School. Two additional cases were reported within the district, but no school was identified. Another case was identified as someone attending Pequea Valley High School and Pequea Valley Intermediate School.

School District of Lancaster: Thirteen — eight students and five staff members.

Solanco: One at Quarryville Elementary School.

Warwick: Fourteen — five at Warwick Middle School, four at Warwick High School (one new) and one each at John Beck Elementary School, John R. Bonfield Elementary School (new), Kissel Hill Elementary School and Lititz Elementary School. One additional case was reported within the district, but no school was identified.