Approximately 100 protesters from around the state gathered outside House Speaker Bryan Cutler’s district office and home in southern Lancaster County to call on the top Republican to “stop the steal” of the election winner, decertify the state’s electors and choose those for President Donald Trump -- who they believe is the true winner.

The group -- touting “Trump 2020” flags and “It’s Not Over” signs -- chanted and prayed that Cutler and other top Republican leaders will step in and change Pennsylvania’s election results to name Trump as the winner.

Cutler and other Republican leaders have emphasized in recent weeks that many of the proposed avenues Trump supporters want to use to change the state’s election results are impossible or unconstitutional, though they stop short of overruling any presence of election fraud.

A group of Lancaster residents and surrounding counties first congregated behind Cutler’s district office in Buck on Friendly Drive, in a loading area for the shopping center where his office is located. These residents were met by four vans, touting American, South Korean and Japanese flag symbols and “Make America Great Again” stickers.

This protest came together within a few hours Tuesday, said Frank Scavo, a former school board president in Lackawanna County. Scavo and Moon put together the trip after listening to a podcast by Stephen Bannon, a former adviser to Trump. Bannon encouraged listeners in swing states such as Pennsylvania to pressure top lawmakers to decertify its electors to ensure Trump gets an additional term as president. Trump lost Pennsylvania by more than 80,000 votes, according to the Department of State.

Pastor Hyung Jin “Sean” Moon, led the group in prayer. Moon leads Rod of Iron Ministries, a church in Newfoundland, Pa. that garnered national attention in 2018 for a ceremony encouraging members to bring their AR-15s and other weapons to a church service to have the objects blessed. This church is an off-shoot of the Unification Church founded by his late father, Sun Myung Moon, known for its followers called “Moonies.”

After a short rally, the group got in their cars and drove further south into Drumore Township to stand across the street from Cutler’s home. Pennsylvania State Police were present at both locations, and asked protesters to remain parallel to Cutler’s home and out of the street.

The group mentioned baseless claims of widespread voter fraud, some of which were spread by Trump himself and the most conservative members of the Pennsylvania House of Representatives, including Lancaster Reps. Dave Zimmerman, of East Earl, and Brett Miller, of East Hempfield. These lawmakers falsely claimed Monday there were 205,000 more votes than voters in Pennsylvania. This claim has been debunked by the Associated Press as using incomplete data from the Department of State.

Cutler was not at his district office at the time of the protest. His office did not respond about whether Cutler was home at the time of the protesters outside his home, though it seemed a television was on inside.

Some other ideas the group advocated for to change the state's election results: A grand jury investigation. Indicting Gov. Tom Wolf and Pennsylvania Secretary of State Kathy Boockvar. A special session investigating alleged voter fraud.

“Donald J. Trump won the election,” Richard Panzer, of Milford, claimed. “He didn’t win by getting the votes of dead people. Donald Trump won by a lot.” There has been no evidence of widespread voter fraud, although a Delaware County man was charged last week for illegally casting a ballot for his dead mother for Trump.

“There’s a lot of evidence [of fraud],” said Marty Malinics, of Christiana Borough.

“A lot of this is statistically impossible,” Sheryl Malinics added.

Growing pressure

The Malinics and other protesters are part of growing pressure on Lancaster’s lawmakers to step in, as time runs out before next week’s Jan. 6 acceptance of electors by U.S. Congress. The Malinics said they’d emailed their lawmakers, with Rep. John Lawrence, who represents a sliver of the county in Christiana and Sadsbury Township, giving Sheryl Malinics a call back.

Other members of this group, some of whom are members of a Facebook group called Lancaster, PA for Free and Fair Elections. This private group has met with many of Lancaster's lawmakers, including Cutler, and organized past protests outside his home and office. This group organized multiple buses to Washington, D.C. to join a Jan. 6 protest popularized by Trump in support of the president.

At next week's congressional meeting, more than one representative and at least one senator have said they will object to the state’s electors, meaning both chambers will spend two hours debating any claims of fraud or election inconsistencies.

President-Elect Joe Biden won 81,283,098 votes and several swing states to clinch a win, while Trump fell well below the necessary 270 electors, and received 74,222,957 votes.