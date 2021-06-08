About 100 citizens attended the Hempfield School District board meeting Tuesday to express or hear opinions on the controversy surrounding transgender athletes competing in high school sports.

There was no variety of viewpoint among the seven speakers who addressed the board during a portion of the meeting devoted to public comment: All agreed the board should take action to prohibit transgender students from competing in girls sports.

“You are the deciding factor in how this plays out,” district resident Jen Miller told the board. “Please make sure that the end result reflects and defends the real biological differences between male and female athletes. Anything less, and it will be the girls who suffer the most.”

Loud rounds of applause followed Miller’s remarks and those of the other six speakers.

“Everyone knows that boys have a physical advantage over girls, an advantage that doesn’t go away just because you chose to identify differently,” said Lily Williams, a Hempfield senior who was a captain of the girls cross country and track teams.

“Ignoring the girls while their rights to privacy and fairness and competition are being violated shouldn’t be acceptable.”

A Hempfield High School sophomore competed on the school’s boys cross country team in the fall of 2020. After coming out as transgender, the student competed in one meet for the girls track team in the spring.

“I want to make everyone aware that I love and care for this person,” Williams said. “Throughout the season, I went out of my way to talk to her in the hopes of forming a friendship. I know this has been hard for them, too.”

Monthslong debate

In April, with track season underway, the Hempfield board issued a statement acknowledging the issue and formed a committee of board members, students, coaches and administrators to “review and update Hempfield’s policy on interscholastic athletic participation.”

According to the statement, “The committee will provide regular updates on its work during public board meetings in May and June. It is anticipated that the Board will formally adopt any policy changes at the July or August meeting, in time for the fall 2021 athletic season.”

Board member Chris Smiley, who chairs the committee, said the board intends to issue a statement of policy on the transgender issue during its July meeting.

He said that the committee has brought in speakers and got input from the Lancaster-Lebanon League, the Pennsylvania Interscholastic Athletic Association and PIAA District Three.

“They all put (the decision) on the schools, which basically passes the buck,” Smiley said. “I don’t see how you can put the decision on a school, when whatever the decision is affects other schools.”

“We would hope that the individuals and families involved would sit down with (school) principals and work through the details,” PIAA Executive Director Robert Lombardi said Tuesday. “We support their right to decide.”

Clashing point across US

Ron Kennedy, executive director of the Lancaster-Lebanon League and PIAA District Three, did his doctoral dissertation on transgender athletes in 2019. He interviewed nine transgender people, many of them young athletes.

“It really changed my life; I became a much better person,” Kennedy said Tuesday. “I came out the other side much more sympathetic for folks going through this. Going through school as a cisgender person is tough enough. As a transgender athlete, it gets exponentially more difficult.”

He added that, “the suicide rate for this group of people is off the charts.”

Less than 1% of the adult population identifies as transgender, according to data compiled by the Williams Institute at UCLA Law School. Numbers for teenagers and children are unknown.

According to the CBS News report that appeared Monday, lawmakers in 27 states have proposed legislation that would ban transgender athletes from competing in school sports.

In Pennsylvania in April, five Republican state representatives proposed legislation, the Fairness in Women’s Sport Act (House Bill 972), which would provide “for sport activities in public institutions of higher education and public school entities to be expressly designated male, female or coed; and creating causes of action for harms suffered by designation,” according to its summary.

Gov. Tom Wolf has said he intends to veto the bill, although there has not been a vote. It is currently stalled in the House Education Committee.