Columbia Water Co. was owed more than $2,500 in December from residential customers whose service was terminated for failing to pay.

In an effort to help customers struggling to pay their water bills, it joined other utilities in Pennsylvania participating in a temporary emergency grant program funded by the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021.

The state Department of Human Services began accepting applications for the Low-Income Household Water Assistance Program on Jan. 4. Pennsylvania received $43.2 million to help low-income families with overdue water bills, who had their service terminated, or who have been notified their water service will be terminated in the next 60 days.

“The water industry has been kind of lobbying for this for a long time because we did see a need for it, and I believe this is a good step forward,” said David Lewis, Columbia Water Co. vice president and general manager.

Nearly 140 Lancaster County residents have applied for funds from the program, including about a dozen Columbia Water Co. customers.

“This program … has been assisting customers right from the very beginning,” said Lewis. “I think the participation rate may get better as more customers become aware of it.”

Columbia Water Co. serves more than 10,000 customers in Columbia, Marietta and Mountville boroughs, and portions of East Donegal, Manor and West Hempfield townships in Lancaster County. It also serves customers in York County.

The program provides eligible applicants with one grant for their drinking water service and one grant for their wastewater service, up to $2,500 each.

Statewide, as of Jan. 22, nearly 9,800 applications have been submitted for financial aid, and recipients have received an average of $441. Locally, as of Jan. 22, nearly $19,000 has been distributed to residents who applied for help, with an average payout of $448.

The grants, which are issued directly to water service providers, do not have to be repaid. There is no cap on how much funding each county receives for the water assistance program, which will end when the funds run out.

More than $500,000 in grants statewide has been given out through the program to date.

‘It’s really important’

Catherine Buhrig, director for the bureau of policy for the state’s Department of Human Services, said she hopes all funds for the program are used by next summer or fall.

“We have seen numbers from across the state, as we were setting up the program, that show there are arrearages for both drinking and waste water that far exceed the $43 million that was awarded to us by the federal government,” Buhrig said. “So, we know there are people out there who definitely have a need.”

While only customers of utilities participating in the grant program are eligible to apply, the state Department of Human Services encourages anyone to apply so it can identify and contact nonparticipating utilities about enrolling.

Jess King, chief of staff for Lancaster city Mayor Danene Sorace, told LNP | LancasterOnline that the city is working on a way to notify city customers with delinquent water bills about the grant program and how they can apply for help.

The city, which owns, operates and maintains two drinking water-treatment facilities that provide drinking water for more than 110,000 people, participates in the program.

“I think it’s really important,” said King. “Obviously water is a human right and it’s essential for people to survive and thrive.”

King said the program is also important because if someone’s water gets shut off, it can trigger a condemnation of that property.

“The city has put a moratorium on water shut-offs for the entirety of the pandemic because it’s the right thing to do,” said King. “And so, our goal is to make sure people who need the assistance can get the assistance before we come out of this.”

Notice problems?

Email the Lancaster Watchdog at watchdog@lnpnews.com, or go to LancasterOnline.com/watchdog and tell us about it.