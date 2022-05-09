A highly contagious strain of avian flu has been detected in some of more than a hundred deceased black vultures found and removed from an area near the Conowingo Dam.

The dead birds were found over the past two weeks. In an attempt to limit the illness’s spread, especially to domesticated poultry operations, the hydroelectric dam’s owners closed a pair of trails in the area, which is just below Lancaster County’s southern border on the Susquehanna River.

“The illness in the black vultures is worrisome for our poultry industry because these birds can fly long distances and bring the virus to new locations,” said Stacey Hofmann, a spokesperson for the Delaware-Maryland Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza Joint Information Center.

The first deceased black vultures in Maryland were discovered April 22, Hofmann said. Deceased vultures have not been found at the dam itself or at a nearby fishing wharf, according to officials with Constellation Energy, the dam’s operator.

As of Wednesday, no black vultures had tested positive for the virus in Pennsylvania, according to Andrew Di Salvo, a wildlife veterinarian with the state Game Commission. Black vultures are common in Lancaster County, especially in communities along the Susquehanna River.

The discovery of the virus in samples taken from dead vultures was announced by Constellation officials Friday. Most of the carcasses had been collected near the entrance to Fisherman's Park in Darlington, as well as a nearby Mason-Dixon Trail trailhead, according to Constellation’s announcement.

“Several of these birds were tested by Maryland Department of Natural Resources and were confirmed to have the highly pathogenic H5N1 avian influenza,” it reads, noting that energy company employees are working with Maryland officials to limit related opportunities for the virus to spread, including to “the area’s beloved eagles.”

The dam has become a well-known site for birders to observe bald eagles, a species known to be susceptible to highly pathogenic avian influenza. In fact, bald eagles are among the few wild species in which the virus has been detected in Pennsylvania, according to Game Commission officials.

Closing trails could help, Di Salvo said, but it’s not a perfect solution.

“For a variety of reasons, it is not plausible to control a disease like (highly pathogenic avian influenza) in wild birds,” he said in a Monday email.

“Because of that lack of control, the Game Commission and our partner agencies continue to stress that rigorous biosecurity remains the best protection for preventing (highly pathogenic avian influenza) from getting into commercial and backyard flocks,” Di Salvo continued.

Biosecurity is a term used to describe preventative measures implemented to protect commercial and backyard poultry flocks against illnesses like avian influenza, which also infects domesticated birds. Those measures include limiting nonessential access to farms; regularly cleaning farm-related clothing and equipment; not sharing equipment with other farms; and stepping up sanitizing of personnel and vehicles on farms.

“We are encouraging our producers to be proactive in ensuring the vultures do not stop at their farms,” said Hoffman with the Delaware-Maryland Joint Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza Information Center.

Vultures are scavengers, meaning they feed on dead animals, Di Salvo said. Vultures can contract avian influenza from feeding on the infected carcasses of other birds that died from the illness, he said.

“If (highly pathogenic avian influenza) is suspected, removal of bird carcasses from the landscape may help mitigate further spread of the disease to additional scavenging birds,” Di Salvo said. “Restricting access to sites where there are mass bird mortalities may also mitigate spread of the virus by humans, as well as safeguard human health.”

The same precautions should be taken on local poultry farms, he said.

Since the start of the ongoing avian flu outbreak in the United States, the illness has infected more than 290 domesticated flocks in 34 states, affecting more than 37 million birds. In Pennsylvania, nine commercial flocks — seven in Lancaster County — have been infected, affecting about 3.9 million birds, a combination of chickens and ducks, including egg layers, meat birds and pullets.

In rare cases, humans have contracted avian flu, but experts, including at the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, have said this outbreak poses a low risk to people.