More than 1,500 PPL customers in Lancaster County are without power.

PPL's outage map reported at approximately 2:52 p.m. Wednesday that 1,569 people are without power. The outages are reported in Manheim Township.

Here are the specific areas where the outages are reported:

- 1,016 outages near Eden. The estimated repair time is 5:30 p.m.

- 355 in the area of Zooks Corner. The estimated repair time is 8:30 p.m.

- 198 just northwest of Route 30 near the Lancaster County Country Club. The estimated repair time is 5:30 p.m.

It is not immediately clear what caused the outages. The outage numbers are changing rapidly, and storms are moving through the area.

Other outages are reported sporadically throughout the county.

For real-time updates on outages, visit PPL's outage map.