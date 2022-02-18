More than 1,400 customers are without power throughout Lancaster city as of Friday morning, according to PPL's power outage map.

As of 7:35 a.m., the map shows a total of 1,429 customers without power. The outages are spread evenly throughout the county. The cause for some of the outages include tripped breakers or a blown fuse, trees on limbs or wires and weather.

Some of the outage areas have estimated repair times into this afternoon, but some aren't expected to be completed until 11 p.m. tonight.

A wind advisory is in effect until 9 a.m. Friday morning. National Weather Service in State College indicates Lancaster Airport is seeing wind speeds of up to 26 mph, with gusts as high as 38 mph.

NWS predicted on Thursday that gusts as high as 45 mph are possible through this morning.