More than 1,000 cases of COVID-19 have been reported at Lancaster County schools so far into the 2020-21 school year.

The cases come from 16 school districts, plus a brick-and-mortar charter school in Lancaster city and the county's career and technology center.

And that might not be all.

With the Pennsylvania Department of Health not tracking COVID-19 cases in schools, it's up to each district to notify the community of a positive test from someone inside its schools.

Reporting methods differ wildly from district to district.

Some schools have posted a letter online after discovering each positive test.

Several school districts have added a "COVID-19 dashboard" showing the number of cases at each of its schools, but many have limited information.

Some districts have published little to nothing online.

With each case comes contact tracing, cleaning and sanitizing buildings and, in some cases, school closures.

Below is a list of known school districts and individual schools that have reported at least one case of COVID-19.

Notes: These are cumulative cases; many are no longer active.

Last updated Dec. 18.

List follows graphics.

TOTAL: 1,005.

Cocalico: 38 — 21 at Cocalico High School (four new), eight at Reamstown Elementary School, five at Cocalico Middle School, four at Denver Elementary School and two at Adamstown Elementary School.

Columbia Borough: Nine.

Conestoga Valley: 143 — 68 at Conestoga Valley High School (nine new), 22 at Fritz Elementary School, 18 at Huesken Middle School (one new), 13 at Leola Elementary School, 12 at Smoketown Elementary School (one new) and six at Brownstown Elementary School. Five have been reported at the district's support buildings (one new).

Donegal: 37 — 11 at Donegal Intermediate School (two new), 10 at Donegal Junior High School (three new), nine at Donegal High School (one new) and six at Donegal Primary School (three new). One additional case was reported districtwide (new).

Eastern Lancaster County: 30 (four new) between Blue Ball Elementary School, Brecknock Elementary School, Garden Spot High School and Garden Spot Middle School.

Elizabethtown Area: 95 — 34 at Elizabethtown Area High School (four new), 23 at Elizabethtown Area Middle School (three new), 16 at Bear Creek School (one new), eight at East High Street Elementary School, six at Rheems Elementary School (one new), three at Mill Rhoad Elementary School (one new) and two at Bainbridge Elementary School (one new). Three additional cases have been reported districtwide.

Ephrata Area: 36.

Hempfield: 50 — 21 to 25 at Hempfield High School, and zero to five each at Centerville Elementary School, Centerville Middle School, East Petersburg Elementary School, Farmdale Elementary School, Landisville Intermediate Center, Landisville Middle School, Landisville Primary Center, Mountville Elementary School and Rohrerstown Elementary School.

La Academia Partnership Charter School: One.

Lampeter-Strasburg: 24 — 12 at Lampeter-Strasburg High School (two new), eight at Martin Meylin Middle School (one new), and two each at Hans Herr Elementary School (one new) and Lampeter Elementary School.

Lancaster County Career & Technology Center: Five.

Manheim Central: 19 — six each at Manheim Central High School and Manheim Central Middle School, five at Doe Run Elementary School and two at Baron Elementary School.

Manheim Township: 130 — 48 at Manheim Township High School (two new), 20 at Manheim Township Middle School, 12 at Landis Run Intermediate School, 10 at Reidenbaugh Elementary School, nine at Nitrauer Elementary School (two new), eight at Schaeffer Elementary School, two at Bucher Elementary School (one new) and one each at Brecht Elementary School and Neff Elementary School. Fourteen have been reported among remote learners and five have been reported among nonteaching staff.

Penn Manor: 132 — 58 at Penn Manor High School (six new), 19 at Hambright Elementary School (one new), 16 at Central Manor Elementary School (three new), eight each at Eshleman Elementary School and Manor Middle School, seven at Letort Elementary School, five at Marticville Middle School (one new), four each at Conestoga Elementary School (two new) and Pequea Elementary School (one new), and three at Martic Elementary School.

Pequea Valley: 35 — 13 at Pequea Valley High School, seven at Pequea Valley Intermediate School, seven at Salisbury Elementary School, and two at Paradise Elementary School. Five additional cases were reported within the district, but no school was identified. Another case was identified as someone attending Pequea Valley High School and Pequea Valley Intermediate School.

School District of Lancaster: 96 — 15 at J.P. McCaskey High School; 10 at Martin School (two new); nine at Wickersham Elementary School; eight at Carter & MacRae Elementary School; six at Washington Elementary School (one new); four each at Lafayette Elementary School (one new), Phoenix Academy (three new), Price Elementary School and Wharton Elementary School; three each at Buchanan Elementary School, Hamilton Elementary School, Lincoln Middle School, Reynolds Middle School (one new), Southeast Middle School and Wheatland Middle School; two each at Burrowes Elementary School and McCaskey East High School; and one each at Buehrle Academy and King Elementary School. Three cases have been reported at the Carter administrative offices; two have been reported at Scheffey facilities; and one each has been reported at Cyber Pathways Academy at Rockland, Lancaster Living Apartment program and the McCaskey East information technology department.

Solanco: 29 — seven at Bart-Colerain Elementary School; six at Providence Elementary School (two new), five at Clermont Elementary School, four each at Solanco High School and Swift Middle School, two at Quarryville Elementary School and one at Smith Middle School (new).

Warwick: 96 — 48 at Warwick High School, 13 at Warwick Middle School, nine each at John R. Bonfield Elementary School (one new) and Kissel Hill Elementary School, and eight each at John Beck Elementary School and Lititz Elementary School. One additional case was reported districtwide. Another case was reported affecting Lititz Elementary School, Warwick High School and Warwick Middle School.