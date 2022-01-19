After an average of one and a half to three and a half inches of snow blanketed Lancaster County overnight Sunday, two more chances for accumulating snow are on the radar this week.

As of Wednesday afternoon, forecasts are predicting a 100% chance of precipitation on Wednesday night and a 100% chance of snow on Thursday, according to the National Weather Service in State College. The best chance of snow on Thursday will be before 11 a.m.

But predicting exactly what that means for Lancaster County is tricky because of the storm system's narrow band, Millersville University Weather Information Center Director Kyle Elliott said Tuesday afternoon.

"It's a weak disturbance and a fast-moving disturbance," Elliott said. "So a shift in its track could be the difference between some snow and no snow at all."

Wednesday will be one of the warmest days of the week, with a high in the 40s expected. When and if the storm system hits Lancaster County, Elliott said it will likely start as rain, but will soon turn to snow.

"I think the most likely outcome at this point is a brief period of rain at the onset of precipitation and that rain will change over to snow late Wednesday night into Thursday morning," Elliott said.

Watching the potential for a “sneaky snowfall” Wednesday night. A disturbance zipping northeastward along a cold front moving through Wed. eve. may produce a narrow, ~ 100-mile wide band of accumulating snow somewhere btw. I-80 & northern VA. Details will become clearer tomorrow. — MU Weather Center (@MUweather) January 18, 2022

New snow accumulations of a coating to an inch or two are possible, Elliott said.

The National Weather Service in State College predicts less than half an inch of snow on Wednesday night in Lancaster, followed by 1 to 2 inches on Thursday.

Thursday will be similar to Monday's commute, he added, with mostly slushy roads and sidewalks.

While meteorologist work at predicting Wednesday night's storm, another, larger, storm is aiming for the East Coast.

"On the heels of this weak disturbance (Wednesday night's storm) there's a potential for a more significant storm Friday night to Saturday," Elliott said.

Determining exactly how much snow or the likely impact of the storm, however, isn't as easy to read. Elliott said that tracks for the storm vary widely, making it hard to estimate precisely what that means for Lancaster County.

"Right now, it looks like an all-or-nothing event," Elliott said of Friday's potential. He's waiting until Wednesday to give estimated snowfall, citing the vast variety in the current models.

NWS forecasts a 30% chance of snow both Friday night and Saturday.

Temperatures throughout central Pennsylvania will continue to be below freezing, too.

Story continues below video: Watch snowfall from Sunday's storm

Thursday's high temperature is predicted to be around 33 and Friday and Saturday are both forecast to be in the 20s.

Temperatures will average 5 to 10 degrees below normal between Jan. 20 and Jan. 30, Elliott said. The final days of this month will average highs in the 20s and 30s, rather than average highs in the 40s.

"I think anybody that is a fan of warmer weather will be ready for spring by the time this month ends," Elliott said.