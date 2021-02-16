A cross-country winter storm is expected to bring a fresh coat of plowable snow to Lancaster County as the week comes to a close, according to multiple forecasts.

Snow is expected to move across the Northeast on Wednesday night and into Thursday, according to AccuWeather. The storm tracked a little farther to the east than expected, meaning a swath of 6 to 12 inches of snow is possible from northwestern West Virginia to Maine.

A winter storm watch has been issued for Lancaster County.

"Meanwhile, ice will still occur near the storm’s center, where mild air will ride over top of cold air at the surface," according to the report. "The storm's path will determine where the heaviest snow falls and where more of a wintry mix including ice will occur."

The track of the storm will ultimately determine where the snow falls:

- If the storm tracks farther east, more snow may fall farther to the south and east.

- If the storm tracks farther west, milder air could flow to the north and bring more mixed precipitation and even rain.

As of Tuesday afternoon, AccuWeather indicates Lancaster County has a 41% chance of seeing 3 to 6 inches of snow and a 24% chance of seeing 6 to 10 inches. The city also has a 23%c hance of seeing 1 to 3 inches.

Harrisburg, however, has a 66% chance of getting 6 to 10 inches and a 27% chance of getting 3 to 6 inches.

Aaron Tyburski, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in State College, predicts Lancaster County will see 4 to 6 inches of snow will fall Thursday, mainly during daylight hours. The first snow showers should begin early Thursday morning, shortly after midnight, Tyburski said. Snowfall intensity will increase after sunrise, roughly around 7 a.m., and continue steadily until around 7 p.m. before tapering off after sunset. Parts of southern and southeastern Lancaster County could see less snowfall due to a mixture of sleet and freezing rain, Tyburski said. Friday and the weekend should be drier, with temperatures hovering above freezing level, Tyburski said.

Here's what some local television stations are calling for:

WGAL - 5 to 8 inches

Here is our first snowfall map for Thursday's expected snow storm. Watch the full forecast here: https://t.co/IQZENDuOlA https://t.co/LKRtwdv61d — WGAL (@WGAL) February 16, 2021

CBS-21 - 4 to 5 inches

CBS 21 WEATHER WARN DAY THURSDAY: Snow will move in on Thursday, accumulate 4-5" before changing to a wintry mix late in the day and into the evening. This will be a disruptive storm especially Thursday afternoon and Thursday night. Plan ahead! pic.twitter.com/xC1hOJVF5n — Tom Russell (@TOMRUSSELLCBS21) February 16, 2021