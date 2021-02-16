A cross-country winter storm is expected to bring a fresh coat of plowable snow to Lancaster County as the week comes to a close, according to multiple forecasts.

Snow is expected to move across the Northeast on Wednesday night and into Thursday, according to AccuWeather. The storm tracked a little farther to the east than expected, meaning a swath of 6 to 12 inches of snow is possible from northwestern West Virginia to Maine.

A winter storm watch has been issued for Lancaster County.

"Meanwhile, ice will still occur near the storm’s center, where mild air will ride over top of cold air at the surface," according to the report. "The storm's path will determine where the heaviest snow falls and where more of a wintry mix including ice will occur."

The track of the storm will ultimately determine where the snow falls.

As of Wednesday morning, AccuWeather indicates Lancaster County has a 56% chance of seeing 4 to 8 inches of snow and a 23% chance of seeing 2 to 4 inches. The city also has a 10% chance of seeing 8 to 12 inches.

Harrisburg, however, has a 51% chance of getting 4 to 8 inches and a 45% chance of getting 2 to 4 inches.

Aaron Tyburski, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in State College, predicted Tuesday that Lancaster County will see 4 to 6 inches of snow Thursday, mainly during daylight hours. The first snow showers should begin early Thursday morning, shortly after midnight, Tyburski said. Snowfall intensity will increase after sunrise, roughly around 7 a.m., and continue steadily until around 7 p.m. before tapering off after sunset. Parts of southern and southeastern Lancaster County could see less snowfall due to a mixture of sleet and freezing rain, Tyburski said. Friday and the weekend should be drier, with temperatures hovering above freezing level, Tyburski said. As of Wednesday morning, NWS predicts Lancaster will get 5 to 9 inches of snow. Here's what some local television stations are calling for:

ABC27 - 3 to 7 inches

HREF SNOW GUIDANCE:Hi-res ensemble forecasts show a swath of 4-8" of snow for our region Thursday. The green area is the highest amounts of 6-8". Factoring in some lulls and some sleet, I feel good about our 3-7" for now. We will keep watching the trends today. #27Weather #PAwx pic.twitter.com/V7gfTnqbMy — Brett Thackara (@BrettThackABC27) February 17, 2021

WGAL - 5 to 8 inches

Are you ready for more snow? 👍 or 👎 https://t.co/kVjB47p84w — WGAL (@WGAL) February 17, 2021

CBS-21 - 4 to 8 inches

Weather Warn Day Thursday as storm is expected to bring 4 to 8” of snow to Central PA https://t.co/Tf4oX6rL5a — Steve Knight (@KnightCBS21) February 17, 2021

FOX43 - 4 to 8 inches

Good Wednesday morning! It’s back to the cold today as we track the next system for snow and some sleet starting tonight. The latest snow totals below. Head to https://t.co/lq21Xbvc9x or watch @fox43 for a look at how long the cold and storm chances linger! pic.twitter.com/zTfLecBc61 — Andrea Michaels (@amichaelswx) February 17, 2021