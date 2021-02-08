More snow is on its way to Lancaster County thanks to a storm blowing through from the Midwest.

Forecasters are expecting the snowstorm to reach Lancaster County by the midweek, but the northern part of the county could see a dusting of snow before then.

The National Weather Service in State College said that rain and snow showers are likely before 1 p.m. on Tuesday before changing back into rain later in the day. Tuesday's high will be near 40.

Heavier snow will start to fall Wednesday night, according to NWS, and will likely continue through Friday.

Anywhere from 1 to 3 inches of snow could fall on Wednesday night, NWS said. The weather agency hasn't provided snowfall accumulation predictions for the remainder of the week

Temperatures will taper off from Tuesday's high near 40, and drop back down to the low 30s, high 20s later this week, NWS said.