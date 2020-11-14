When: East Petersburg Borough Council meeting, Nov. 4.
What happened: Borough Council members approved a revision to parking restrictions for snowstorms in 2020-21.
Why it’s important: Parking will be permitted on the south side of Linden Street all winter season, not just during snow emergencies for residents who do not have a driveway to park in.
Background: In previous years, the borough has placed bags over the no-parking signs on the south side of Linden Street during snow emergencies only. The revision states the no parking signs will be taken down completely between Nov. 1 until April 30 of next year. Parking will continue to be prohibited on the north side of Linden Street.
What’s next: If the plan does not present any problems this winter season, the council will consider making this permanent every winter season.
Budget: Council approved the 2021 projected final budget for advertising. The total spending plan is $2.32 million. The 5.527 millage rate will remain the same. There will be no tax increase.
Other business: Borough Council approved the renewal agreement for Hempfield Youth Association for the use of Tom Herr Field and the swimming pool fields for the 2021 baseball season.