When: East Petersburg Borough Council meeting, Nov. 4.

What happened: Borough Council members approved a revision to parking restrictions for snowstorms in 2020-21.

Why it’s important: Parking will be permitted on the south side of Linden Street all winter season, not just during snow emergencies for residents who do not have a driveway to park in.

Background: In previous years, the borough has placed bags over the no-parking signs on the south side of Linden Street during snow emergencies only. The revision states the no parking signs will be taken down completely between Nov. 1 until April 30 of next year. Parking will continue to be prohibited on the north side of Linden Street.

Sign up for our newsletter Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

What’s next: If the plan does not present any problems this winter season, the council will consider making this permanent every winter season.

Budget: Council approved the 2021 projected final budget for advertising. The total spending plan is $2.32 million. The 5.527 millage rate will remain the same. There will be no tax increase.

Other business: Borough Council approved the renewal agreement for Hempfield Youth Association for the use of Tom Herr Field and the swimming pool fields for the 2021 baseball season.