The Lancaster County Drug Task Force may be getting additional funding from the county this week.

The commissioners will be voting Wednesday on moving $72,445.79 left over from the District Attorney's 2019 budget into the drug task force budget for immediate use.

The vote is expected to pass unanimously as all three commissioners indicated they preferred this option over returning the surplus to the county's general fund or continuing to hold the funds in limbo.

"I would be willing (to vote for the immediate release of the funds) to give the new district attorney enough flexibility to do what she needs to do as it relates to the drug task force," Commissioner Craig Lehman said Tuesday, with nods of concurrence from colleagues Josh Parsons and Ray D'Agostino.

County Controller Brian Hurter, who was providing the commissioners with the options on what to do with the funds, also provided an update on contributions received from municipalities.

Hurter said that so far the county has received $194,000 from municipalities and has matched $187,000 of that. The county is waiting for a recently received $7,000 check to clear before providing the matching funds.