Route 30 will have overnight lane closures at the Centerville Road exit in East Hempfield Township starting Thursday night.

The state Department of Transportation says Route 30 lane closures will be needed from 8 p.m. Thursday to 6 a.m. Friday, and again from 8 p.m. Monday to 6 a.m. Tuesday, so contractors can work beneath the Centerville Road bridge.

The two-year, $36.3 million Centerville Road Interchange Improvement Project, which includes replacing the bridge, began in December.

Centerville Road will have overnight lane closures through March 9 so contractors can install pipes. Work will take place from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. between Estelle Drive and the westbound off-ramp from Route 30.

All the lane closures are weather permitting. Drivers should be alert and use caution in the work zone.