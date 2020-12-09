Ventilator use by COVID patients rose dramatically in Lancaster County over the past 10 weeks as cases continue to soar.

Ventilator use and ICU bed availability are two indicators, among others, of the severity of disease in a community.

With the pandemic now in its 10th month, and cases climbing to records not seen in earlier surges, the numbers also expose another troubling sign: COVID fatigue among the frontline workers battling the novel coronavirus.

“Our dedicated employees show up every day, prepared to care for all patients,” MaryAnn Eckard, spokeswoman for Penn Medicine Lancaster General Hospital, said in an email Monday to LNP | LancasterOnline. “However, they are fatigued, tired, and frankly a bit frustrated.”

The frustration, Eckard said, stems from the public not taking the proper precautions: avoiding gatherings, wearing masks, maintaining social distancing.

Eckard added, “They are questioning if we are all working together to slow the spread of this virus.”

On Tuesday alone, Lancaster County had 279 new infections. There were 10,710 cases statewide. At the height of the initial wave that lead to Gov. Tom Wolf’s shutdown in the spring, Pennsylvania saw nearly 2,000 cases a day.

159 COVID patients in 3 county hospitals

When the lungs become severely impaired, a ventilator — also known as a life support machine — pumps air into the airways of a patient who is unable to breathe on his or her own.

On Tuesday, roughly 15% of COVID patients in Lancaster County hospitals were on a ventilator, state data shows.

The seven-day average ventilator use in the county is up dramatically over the past 10 weeks from just 1 ventilated patient the week of Sept. 21 to 25 this past week.

On Tuesday, Lancaster’s three health care systems had a combined 159 COVID patients, the third highest number hospitalized since June 1. The highest number of hospitalized COVID patients was 192 on Nov. 29, followed by 169 on Monday.

Because hospitalizations vary from day to day, a seven or 14-day average can be more telling. The seven-day COVID hospitalization average in Lancaster County from Dec. 1 to 7 was 147, the highest in at least five months.

This seven-day number has been steadily increasing since the week of Sept. 21, when there was an average of 10 COVID patients hospitalized across Lancaster County.

‘We’re busy, but we are not overwhelmed’

To date, 19,805 Lancastrians and 436,614 Pennsylvanians have become infected.

And it only promises to worsen.

With Thanksgiving just 11 days in the rear-view mirror, health officials do not believe that the public is experiencing the full impact of the holiday, as case spikes have followed every major holiday.

The IHME model, produced by the University of Washington and used by the White House Coronavirus Task Force, projects Pennsylvania could run out of ICU beds within the next three weeks and could see in that same time cases skyrocket to more than 27,000 a day.

Considered a lagging indicator, the reason health officials keep a watchful eye on the number of infections is because hospitalizations rise typically two weeks after cases. And deaths follow hospitalizations.

ICU bed availability is critical for implementing more aggressive interventions such as using ventilators that require the patient be placed in a chemically induced coma.

Although nearly 40% of patients in the county’s Intensive Care Units Tuesday were COVID patients, they represented 55% of those on ventilators.

What this all means for everyone — as emphasized by Wolf in a public plea Monday for Pennsylvanians to abide by public health orders — is that the pandemic could overwhelm the state’s health care system and impact providers’ ability to respond to non-COVID medical issues.

UMPC Executive Vice President Leslie Davis said Tuesday the Pittsburgh-based healthcare giant, so far, been able to absorb the influx.

“We’re busy, but we are not overwhelmed,” Davis said.

UPMC employs more than 90,000 people in 40 hospitals, including UPMC Lititz.

Like Lancaster General Hospital and WellSpan Health, UPMC has juggled employees, offered overtime and relied on traveling nurses to shore up its staffing needs, Davis said.