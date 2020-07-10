More than 600 items — including autographed sports memorabilia, car-related items, artwork and office equipment — belonging to the late developer Richard Welkowitz are being auctioned online to raise money for his estate, which now has claims against it exceeding $163 million.

Among the items: A fishing lure signed by baseball great Mickey Mantle, artwork, and two life-size bronze sculptures depicting "The Spirit of Ecstasy" Rolls-Royce hood ornament.

“It's some really cool stuff — not our normal stuff," said Jared Mizrahi, owner of PCI Auction Group.

The Manheim-based auction generally sells used restaurant and commercial equipment, Mizrahi said. The auction, which goes until July 20, has some more commonplace items, too: cases of water, office equipment and office furniture. A preview day open to the public will be held 10 a.m.-2 p.m. July 16 at Lionheart Motorcars, 1684 Rohrerstown Road in East Hempfeild Township.

Meanwhile, Welkowitz' luxury automobiles — including Ferraris, Rolls-Royces, Bentleys and a Lamborghini — are being auctioned starting this weekend in Indianapolis, Indiana.

That auction is being handled by collector-car giant Mecum Auctions.

Welkowitz was a well-known car collector and while the PCI auction doesn't have any cars, it does feature some interesting things, Mizrahi said.

Welkowitz was a Mickey Mantle fan and has a number of signed items from him, including baseballs. He was also friends with race car drivers Mario and Michael Andretti and has signed items from them.

Welkowitz also appreciated art and a number of high-quality, hand-painted reproductions of well-known artwork is being offered, as well as some original art.

As for car-related items, besides the Wings of Ecstasy statues, Mizrahi said one unique item is a leather gun cleaning case given to Welkowitz by the Rolls family — as in Rolls-Royce.

"There was one year he bought more Rolls-Royces than anyone in the world. And that number was 10," Mizrahi said.

Mizrahi expects the auction to raise somewhere in the six figures. "I just don't know how high in the six figures it will go," he said.

Money from the auctions is expected to go, in part, to claims made against the estate after the 73-year-old developer's death by suicide in December.

According to filings with the county's register of wills office, some 15 creditors, most of them banks, are seeking more than $163 million from Welkowitz' estate.

An attorney for the estate declined comment Thursday.

Welkowitz founded Crown Properties, which became Blackford Development, in 1968. Among the many properties he developed was Lancaster Outlet City, which opened in 1982 on Lincoln Highway East. It's now Tanger Outlets.

