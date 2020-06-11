More thunderstorms are on tap for Lancaster County Thursday.

The storms are likely to begin this morning, between 8 a.m. and 2 p.m., according to the National Weather Service in State College.

Some storms could be severe, with gusty winds and small hail possible, NWS said.

There's a 60% chance of rain.

Thursday will be partly cloudy, with a high near 85 and 91% humidity.

Skies should start to clear by Friday, heading into a mild weekend with temperatures in the mid-70s.

