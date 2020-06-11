St. Mary's Church Viewfinder
Rain is seen over St. Mary's Church on West Vine Street in Lancaster city as a storm starts to roll through, Saturday, June 29, 2019.

 TY LOHR | Digital Staff

More thunderstorms are on tap for Lancaster County Thursday. 

The storms are likely to begin this morning, between 8 a.m. and 2 p.m., according to the National Weather Service in State College. 

Some storms could be severe, with gusty winds and small hail possible, NWS said. 

There's a 60% chance of rain. 

Thursday will be partly cloudy, with a high near 85 and 91% humidity. 

Skies should start to clear by Friday, heading into a mild weekend with temperatures in the mid-70s. 

