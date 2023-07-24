Xavier Lopez, 15, son of Mylin Matos, and Naziatt Collazo, 15, son of Cassandra Collazo, all of Lancaster, cools off in streams of shooting water in the Lancaster County Swimming Pool in the Lancaster County Central Park on Wednesday, July 19, 2023.
While the temperatures will certainly be hot this week, they're still a few degrees below some of the hottest days on record.
Here are the 14 hottest days in Lancaster County since 1999.
All data was provided by the National Weather Service in State College, and is based off of temperatures recorded at Lancaster Airport in Manheim Township.
The most recent high on the list comes just over a month ago on the second day of June, when temperatures reached 98 degrees Fahrenheit in the midst of a prolonged drought in the county, as well as before much of the Mid-Atlantic was hit by poor air quality from wildfires in Canada.
Splashing through summer; ideal pool weather on tap for weekend [photos]
Ideal pool weather is on tap for the weekend, according to AccuWeather. After showers passed through parts of the county Thursday — with heavy downpours visible on radar over its eastern reaches in the afternoon — and possibly more on the way for today, the forecast for Saturday and Sunday calls for partly to mostly sunny skies, high temperatures in the mid-80s and low humidity. Overnight lows are expected to dip into the mid-60s. As shown in this collection of photos, Wednesday had much the same weather characteristics as what’s on the way.
Mason Adsitt, 13, of Manheim Township, comes off the slide into the water at Overlook pool, in Manheim Township, Wednesday, July 19, 2023.
The hottest recorded temperature in the county happened August 7, 1918, with a high of 107 degrees, according to Millersville University's Weather Information Center. The weather center's records date back to 1914.