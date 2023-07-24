Just under a month after Lancaster County's first full heat wave of 2023, temperatures are expected to soar into the 90s again this week.

The National Weather Service in State College predicts a threat of heavy rain and thunderstorms from Monday night through Tuesday night. Sunny skies and highs in the 90s will follow on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday.

While the temperatures will certainly be hot this week, they're still a few degrees below some of the hottest days on record.

Here are the 14 hottest days in Lancaster County since 1999.

All data was provided by the National Weather Service in State College, and is based off of temperatures recorded at Lancaster Airport in Manheim Township.

The most recent high on the list comes just over a month ago on the second day of June, when temperatures reached 98 degrees Fahrenheit in the midst of a prolonged drought in the county, as well as before much of the Mid-Atlantic was hit by poor air quality from wildfires in Canada.

The hottest recorded temperature in the county happened August 7, 1918, with a high of 107 degrees, according to Millersville University's Weather Information Center. The weather center's records date back to 1914.