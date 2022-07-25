Another hot week is in store for Lancaster County, but the heat won't be quite as intense as it was over the past week.

The highs through the weekend climbed to the upper 90s, and the heat index − a measure of what the human body experiences when humidity is combined with the air temperature − made it feel hotter than 100 degrees.

Greg DeVoir, a meteorologist with National Weather Service in State College, said the weather agency recorded a high of 94.3 degrees in Millersville. That temperature is a few degrees short of the record of 98 degrees that Kyle Elliott, director of the Millersville University Weather Information Center, said was set in 1918.

This week's forecast

Lancaster can expect highs in the mid to upper 80s for most of this week, according to National Weather Service in State College. Lows will generally stay in the upper 60s.

Along with the slightly cooler temperatures, this week is more likely to bring rain than last, with at least a slight chance every day. The best chance for rain and storms will be Monday, with an 80% chance forecasted from around 3-7 p.m.

Here's a look at the forecast this week for Lancaster County, according to NWS in State College:

Monday: An 80% chance of showers and thunderstorms after 3 p.m. Some storms could produce gusty wings. High: 87

Monday night: An 80% chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 7 p.m. Low: 69

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy skies, a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2 p.m. High: 84

Tuesday night: Mostly cloudy skies, a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Low: 68

Wednesday: Partly sunny skies, a 40% chance of showers with thunderstorms possible after 2 p.m. High: 89

Wednesday night: Mostly cloudy skies, a 40% chance of showers. Low: 72

Thursday: Partly sunny skies, a 30% chance of showers after 2 p.m.. High: 89

Thursday night: Mostly cloudy skies, a 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms before 8 p.m. Low: 69

Friday: Partly sunny skies, a 30% chance of showers after 2 p.m. High: 87

Friday night: Partly cloudy skies, a 30% chance of showers. Low: 65